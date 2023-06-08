Russell Wilson and his trade to the Broncos still have some Seahawks fans up in arms. Wilson spent the first decade of his career with Seattle before being sent to Denver ahead of last season. One Seahawks fan holds no ill will toward the quarterback: actor Joel McHale.

The "Community" star appeared on the "Up and Adams" show and spoke on Wilson's move to the Broncos. The actor noted how most fans are coming after the nine-time Pro Bowler and says that Denver is in good hands:

"Everyone is gone on this bandwagon of kind of taking a dump on him. Which I think is not fair. The Broncos will be perfectly good and fine. They obviously have that new coach and he is great, so..."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The actor also added what Wilson meant to him personally and to the Seattle Seahawks franchise:

"We have texted and he is one of the nicer people around. He's always been great to my family. You know, the way he left, it was abrupt. But you know, with that much money on the line, I would put that question to so many people."

"But you know, he brought us a Super Bowl and so I - they will make statues to him. And then he got us there next year, so he will always be a hero to me. The teams that have never even, you know, they've never won, they've never gone.

"That time was magical and I think he helped create a culture with the team that, you know, is still around to this day. Obviously, I want the Seahawks to win."

The 2022 season was statistically the worst of Russell Wilson's career as he had a career low in touchdowns (16) and tied for the second-most interceptions (11). This offseason, the Denver Broncos hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton.

Payton is known for the job he did in turning around Drew Brees in New Orleans, and Broncos fans are hoping he can do the same for Wilson.

Who replaced Russell Wilson in Seattle last season?

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Following the departure of Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks went with Geno Smith as his successor as the franchise quarterback. Smith had career-highs last season with the Seahawks, throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. He led the league in completion percentage at 69.8 percent.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Geno Smith after Week 1: They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though.”



The ending: Comeback Player of the Year.



Geno Smith after Week 1: They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though.”The ending: Comeback Player of the Year.https://t.co/E3qAHvSSl7

The quarterback made his first-ever Pro Bowl and was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year. Smith led Seattle to the playoffs, while the Broncos finished last in the AFC West under Russell Wilson.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Up and Adams and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes