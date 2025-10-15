Jonathan Owens gives better look at unnoticed tribute to Simone Biles in game day fit for Bears’ 25-24 win vs. Commanders

Jonathan Owens has always been open to trying different styles and fashion. GQ released an exclusive interview clip of Owens, where he discussed his game day outfit for Chicago' s Week 7 game against Washington.The safety wore an all-blue outfit consisting of a leather jacket and leather pants. He completed the look with black shades and silver rings. Owens revealed a special element that he included as a tribute to his wife, Simone Biles, which went unnoticed by fans.&quot;And so with my ring, I originally knew Simone wanted an oval shape cut,&quot; Owens said on Wednesday. &quot;So on my ring, I actually have ovals in the middle. But if I don't have rings on, like when I'm playing, that's why I made sure I tattooed her initials right here so, you know, she's always with me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens got himself a tattoo of the letter &quot;S&quot; on his ring finger last year, dedicated to Biles. She returned the gesture by getting the initial &quot;J&quot; tattooed on the tip of her ring finger. She also wore a customized outfit to cheer for Owens, as the Bears won 25-24 on Monday.Simone Biles grew emotional after receiving romantic gifts from Jonathan OwensWith the NFL season in full swing, Jonathan Owens still makes sure to spend time or send romantic gifts to his wife, Simone Biles. The Bears' safety sent the Olympic gymnast bouquets of flowers on Oct. 3, which she appreciated.Biles uploaded pictures of Owens' romantic gesture on her Instagram story.&quot;Flowers from hubby. I had a speaking event today and I was very nervyy,&quot; Biles wrote. &quot;Also need to recap the past 2 weekends tomorrow.&quot;The couple also enjoyed a romantic day out at Millennium Park, and Biles shared a glimpse with her fans on her social media.