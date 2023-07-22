Jordan Addison reckless driving controversy: Donald Trump’s ‘fav author’ wants Vikings WR to ‘rot in jail’

Jordan Addison was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of this year's NFL. However, he recently made headlines off the field after being cited for reckless driving after going 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini Urus, according to Minnesota State Police.

One person feels that the rookie wideout should be in jail. Nick Adams aka Donald Trump's favorite author, tweeted that Addison should "rot in jail" after the incident.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Jordan Addison is a thug who should be rotting in jail. Reckless driving is a serious crime and he should be punished accordingly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Vikings are aware of the situation and have yet to release a statement on the matter.

In the initial years of his college football career, Addison played for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He accumulated 160 receptions, 2,259 yards, and 21 touchdowns with the team. The wideout was a consensus All-American and the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football's top wide receiver in 2021.

He transferred to USC in May 2022 to play for the Trojans. Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season, leading the team in all three categories.

Fans compare Jordan Addison's incident to Henry Ruggs' own in 2021

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

While no one was harmed, Addison's excessive speeding reminded some NFL fans about Henry Ruggs.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was involved in an accident after he allegedly went over 150 mph while driving under the influence. The accident killed a woman and her dog while injuring Ruggs and his then-girlfriend.

Here are some of the tweets in which users recalled the horror accident involving Ruggs:

SoCalPlayerHater @TheSaneAngelino I get that Jordan Addison wasn’t intoxicated like Henry Ruggs.



But speed does kill. Any distraction or Human error at 140mph can cause serious harm to yourself or others.



Friendly reminder to be careful out there. Smh



You’re not “Dominic Toretto” no matter how hard you try.

Quintonio Brown @QuintonioBrown Jordan Addison should not be out here driving at Henry Ruggs speeds how have these guys not learned that this is a terrible idea yet

Bad Boi CiCi @kravinmourhead Just cuz Jordan Addison didn’t kill anyone, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give him the Henry Ruggs treatment. He got lucky he didn’t kill someone.

Ruggs pled guilty to felony DUI causing death in May and will go to prison. He won’t be able to appeal his conviction and sentence.

It is expected that he will be sentenced next month to three to 10 years in state prison under the terms of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Jordan Addison showed remorse in a statement for his actions:

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

It remains unknown if Jordan Addison will face any discipline from the NFLrom the Minnesota Vikings.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Fox News and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!