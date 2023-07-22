Jordan Addison reckless driving controversy: Donald Trump’s ‘fav author’ wants Vikings WR to ‘rot in jail’

Jordan Addison was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of this year's NFL. However, he recently made headlines off the field after being cited for reckless driving after going 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini Urus, according to Minnesota State Police.
One person feels that the rookie wideout should be in jail. Nick Adams aka Donald Trump's favorite author, tweeted that Addison should "rot in jail" after the incident.
The Vikings are aware of the situation and have yet to release a statement on the matter.
In the initial years of his college football career, Addison played for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He accumulated 160 receptions, 2,259 yards, and 21 touchdowns with the team. The wideout was a consensus All-American and the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football's top wide receiver in 2021.
He transferred to USC in May 2022 to play for the Trojans. Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season, leading the team in all three categories.
Fans compare Jordan Addison's incident to Henry Ruggs' own in 2021
While no one was harmed, Addison's excessive speeding reminded some NFL fans about Henry Ruggs.
The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was involved in an accident after he allegedly went over 150 mph while driving under the influence. The accident killed a woman and her dog while injuring Ruggs and his then-girlfriend.
Here are some of the tweets in which users recalled the horror accident involving Ruggs:
Ruggs pled guilty to felony DUI causing death in May and will go to prison. He won’t be able to appeal his conviction and sentence.
It is expected that he will be sentenced next month to three to 10 years in state prison under the terms of his plea deal with prosecutors.
Jordan Addison showed remorse in a statement for his actions:
"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."
It remains unknown if Jordan Addison will face any discipline from the NFLrom the Minnesota Vikings.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Fox News and H/T Sportskeeda.
5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!