DeAndre Hopkins was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, and now the star receiver is a free agent. The Buffalo Bills have been long admirers of Hopkins, and now is a great time for them to get another elite weapon for Josh Allen.

However, the Bills' salary cap difficulties make acquiring Hopkins tough. Teams typically try to work things out in order to create cap space, and according to a senior NFL insider, the organization can do so in order to get Hopkins.

Here's what Joe Buscaglia wrote as per the Athletic about the Bills situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Though Hopkins would help, it might curtail the dynamic, unpredictable attack the Bills were going for this offseason. Plus, the Bills’ cap situation went from bad to worse. They have only $1.4 million available and would likely need to do a handful of contract restructures to make it work.

"GM Brandon Beane has been hesitant to do that too much," he said, "If Hopkins wants to sign cheaply, the Bills would likely be more open to the idea. However, never say never when a team is chasing a championship."

The Buffalo Bills were the favorites to win it all last season, but injuries to key players derailed their season. Josh Allen, who played through an elbow injury was visibly limited, and as a result, they lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills' WR1 Stefon Diggs was quite disappointed with how the team's season ended, and as a result, we anticipate the franchise to make an aggressive push in order to maximize its chances of winning the Super Bowl. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins can certainly elevate them to further heights.

DeAndre Hopkins is pursued by many teams

DeAndre Hopkins: New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

In the race to sign DeAndre Hopkins, the Buffalo Bills will face stiff competition from other teams. The New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs are all reportedly interested in Hopkins.

It remains to be seen whether any of the teams named are prepared to grant the former Cardinals receiver a long-term deal, which is what he is looking for. There is no denying Hopkins' skill, which is why all eyes will be on him to see where he ends up.

Poll : 0 votes