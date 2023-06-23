Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld “not putting too much pressure on things” despite growing closeness, claims insider

Last month, Josh Allen intensified rumors of a breakup with his erstwhile-girlfriend Brittany Williams when the New York Post obtained photos of him with singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld in New York City. Since then, that developed into rumors of Allen and Steinfeld dating.

But even if they are indeed dating, they are not rushing into a long-term relationship. A source told People on Thursday that they "are still getting to know each other":

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes. "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

People had also been the first to reveal how long the "cute couple" had been dating before the images were released - "a few weeks":

"It's new, but they are having fun."

Representatives for either party have so far not commented on the relationship.

A brief overview of Josh Allen's relationship with Brittany Williams

Before Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen had been in a stable six-year relationship with fitness Brittany Williams. They first saw each other at a birthday party for Allen's brother, during which he caught a baseball and gave it to her.

They would not see each other again until high school, when they participated in a school dance. Afterwards, Allen disappeared from her view again before asking her out at her sorority formal.

She told The Morning After:

“I specifically remember (Allen) reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it.”

Finally, in 2017, Allen and Williams became a couple. But it ended in 2023, amidst cryptic social media activity from both parties.

What is the state of Josh Allen's relationship with Stefon Diggs?

While Josh Allen has managed to find a new relationship off the field, he still has another relationship to mend on it - that with Stefon Diggs. But amidst the former Minnesota Viking's absences from Bills practices, Allen has made it clear that he is supporting his primary pass-catcher, as he told the media recently:

“(Stefon) is my guy. I f---ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

The Buffalo Bills' preseason practices begin on July 26, so if Diggs is back by then, that will be one less burden for them and their main signal-caller.

Poll : 0 votes