  "Josh Allen hates Stefon Diggs": NFL fans react to Bill QB's comments on facing Patriots WR for high-profile AFC East showdown

"Josh Allen hates Stefon Diggs": NFL fans react to Bill QB's comments on facing Patriots WR for high-profile AFC East showdown

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:56 GMT
NFL fans react to Bill QB
NFL fans react to Bill QB's comments on facing Patriots WR for high-profile AFC East showdown

Josh Allen had a comment about his former teammate, Stefon Diggs, before the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 showdown against the New England Patriots.

According to a tweet by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the quarterback stated that emotions will be high since this is Diggs' first time back at Highmark Stadium since being traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024. Allen pointed out how he faced his former teammate last year when they took on the Texans at NRG Stadium.

"Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs: 'Played them last year, so I don't think it's anything super crazy. But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, for the fans... We're just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Allen's comments on Stefon Diggs.

Diggs played for the Bills from 2020 to 2023. During that four-year stint, he played in 66 total games and recorded 5,372 yards and 37 TDs receiving. So far this season, he has helped the Patriots secure a 2-2 record heading into Week 5.

On the other hand, Josh Allen has helped his team secure a four-game winning streak. Last week, they secured a dominating 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. In four games, the quarterback has recorded 964 yards and seven touchdowns passing.

Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on Josh Allen's development with the Bills

Last season, the quarterback was honored as the NFL MVP for his performance. This year, Allen is once again making his presence felt on the offense and helping his team to victory.

On Sept. 19, Colin Cowherd came forward to share his thoughts on Allen's growth.

"Josh Allen, through hard work and coaching, has eliminated his only flaw, reckless." Cowherd said on his show. (Timestamp- 0:35). "And what's remarkable is, my entire life, I said this one the air many times, it's the one thing I didn't think coaches could emotionally coach you out of. ... "
"... 2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist. (Timestamp- 2:50). "You should not be that gifted, that fast, that talented, jump over linebackers. Yet he never throws interceptions. ... His ability to control, you know, have the discipline, to not just, 'I'm gonna let it rip throw it through the coverage' is unbelievable."

The Bills vs the Patriots showdown will take place on Oct. 5 at 8:20 pm ET. Can Allen help his team maintain its winning streak?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

