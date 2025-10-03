"Josh Allen hates Stefon Diggs": NFL fans react to Bill QB's comments on facing Patriots WR for high-profile AFC East showdown

Josh Allen had a comment about his former teammate, Stefon Diggs, before the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 showdown against the New England Patriots.According to a tweet by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the quarterback stated that emotions will be high since this is Diggs' first time back at Highmark Stadium since being traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024. Allen pointed out how he faced his former teammate last year when they took on the Texans at NRG Stadium.&quot;Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs: 'Played them last year, so I don't think it's anything super crazy. But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, for the fans... We're just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can.&quot;Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenbergLINKJosh Allen on Stefon Diggs: &quot;Played them last year, so I don't think it's anything super crazy. But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, or for the fans...We're just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can&quot;Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Allen's comments on Stefon Diggs.Hot Take @buttpee69420LINK@agetzenberg Josh hates Diggs 😭-/-/——-/-//- @NalcedShlawLINK@agetzenberg Bro does not careRita 🌴 @blitzer_billsLINK@BuiltInBuffalo_ @agetzenberg love this level of detachment. that's an emotionally healthy qb right thereBrad @brad42590LINK@BuiltInBuffalo_ @agetzenberg Something tells me Josh isn’t a fan of this guyD @DontBetOnTatumLINK@BuiltInBuffalo_ @agetzenberg Everyone hates Diggs especially Chris Blake GriffithDiggs played for the Bills from 2020 to 2023. During that four-year stint, he played in 66 total games and recorded 5,372 yards and 37 TDs receiving. So far this season, he has helped the Patriots secure a 2-2 record heading into Week 5.On the other hand, Josh Allen has helped his team secure a four-game winning streak. Last week, they secured a dominating 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. In four games, the quarterback has recorded 964 yards and seven touchdowns passing.Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on Josh Allen's development with the BillsLast season, the quarterback was honored as the NFL MVP for his performance. This year, Allen is once again making his presence felt on the offense and helping his team to victory.On Sept. 19, Colin Cowherd came forward to share his thoughts on Allen's growth.&quot;Josh Allen, through hard work and coaching, has eliminated his only flaw, reckless.&quot; Cowherd said on his show. (Timestamp- 0:35). &quot;And what's remarkable is, my entire life, I said this one the air many times, it's the one thing I didn't think coaches could emotionally coach you out of. ... &quot;&quot;... 2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist. (Timestamp- 2:50). &quot;You should not be that gifted, that fast, that talented, jump over linebackers. Yet he never throws interceptions. ... His ability to control, you know, have the discipline, to not just, 'I'm gonna let it rip throw it through the coverage' is unbelievable.&quot;The Bills vs the Patriots showdown will take place on Oct. 5 at 8:20 pm ET. Can Allen help his team maintain its winning streak?