Josh Allen reveals surprising game day diet ahead of Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 showdown

Ahead of the Buffalo Bills' first regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Josh Allen opened up about his unique game day diet. Being a top-tier NFL quarterback, Allen is focused on the food he consumes throughout the season to keep his body healthy.Allen admitted on Wednesday that he avoids eating anything before a game. However, in case of a late-night matchup, the Bills stars prefers a basic Italian dish. He also shared that he enjoys his time with family and friends after games.&quot;When fueling up before a game, I don’t eat anything,&quot; Allen said, via People. &quot;When it’s a day game, I typically don’t eat before. If it’s a late game, I’ll throw in a little buttered pasta. (After a game), enjoying the comfort of others. Getting home, being with my family and friends, being with my wife.&quot;Despite being on an athlete-specific diet, Allen also has cheat days. He said he loves having Pepsi and chicken wings as his cheat meal.While Allen trained for the Bills' upcoming clash versus the Ravens, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, made the day of his fan at Canada Fan Expo last week.Josh Allen shares special fitness routine with wife Hailee Steinfeld from offseasonJosh Allen continued his commitment to fitness in the offseason. He found new ways to maintain his health and wellness, to be physically fit for the 2025 NFL regular season. Allen had a special workout routine with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, which the couple followed rigorously.&quot;I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well,&quot; Allen said in July, via GQ. &quot;Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllen revealed that a big portion of fish is part of his daily diet.&quot;I've really just dove into fish,&quot; Allen said. &quot;Sushi is like my favorite food right now, so it's helped me with diversifying my proteins and what carbs I'm taking in. But I'm not sitting here counting calories.&quot;Even though the regular season preparations occupied most of the quarterback's time, he enjoyed a cozy dinner date with Steinfeld on Aug. 8. It was the day before the Bills lost their preseason game against the Giants 34-25.