Brittany Williams decided the best way to get over a breakup was to spend a luxurious vacation in Italy.

While she's spending a peaceful time there, she is not depriving fans of her content. The former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen posted numerous pictures from her vacation.

Recently, the Pilates instructor uploaded a TikTok video with a friend and captioned the video:

"after a few glasses of vino:

Williams wore a black dress in the video and tucked a pair of sunglasses over her head. Fans were happy to see her smiling and enjoying her vacation. They wrote:

"She’s in her healing glowing era."

"Simply stunning!! You deserve your own cover :) Love you girl!"

"She’s an Italian superstar."

"Most gorgeous young lady I’ve ever seen!"

Brittany Williams is having a blast in Italy. From visiting the historical sights, savoring delicious Italian delicacies and sipping wine, she is taking her time to make the most of her visit. Not only that, Williams also explored the beaches and uploaded stunning pictures of herself in a dazzling bikini.

After her separation from her former boyfriend, she did not break ties with the Bills players.

Brittany Williams stays connected to the teammates of Buffalo Bills QB

Even though Josh Allen and Brittany Williams went their separate ways, there was no love lost between her and Allen's Bills teammates. That was shown when she attended the wedding of the team's cornerback, Taron Johnson, to Meg DiMarco.

The couple tied the knot on June 10, and Williams was invited to be a part of their special day, for which she thanked them. She even congratulated the lucky couple and clicked several pictures of them, which instantly went viral.

Williams wore a fabulous black gown and enjoyed herself without Allen, who was absent from the ceremony. Even though the couple decided to part ways, fans have been supportive of their decision.

They were especially kind to Williams when Allen was spotted at a sushi bar in New York with Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Although neither Williams nor Allen came forward to speak about their separation, the speculations became true when theories of Josh Allen dating Steinfeld became popular.

