Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off no makeup look 6 days after dropping unseen pictures from her low-key bachelorette party

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, posted a makeup-free photo on Instagram wearing a dark coat on Friday. Steinfeld also made a major announcement.“Beau Society is now on Substack!! I couldn’t be more excited about this,&quot; Steinfeld captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe last time Steinfeld shared a no make up look was on September 1, 2024, when she seemed to embrace summer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe &quot;Sinners&quot; star's latest update came just after she posted never-before-seen pics from her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas on October 17.The theme was “Margs and Matrimony”, inspired by her love for margaritas.Steinfeld called it part of her “bridal era”, looking back on the whirlwind months before her wedding.Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara.In an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith on October 14, Allen opened up about marrying Steinfeld.&quot;Getting married was the coolest. It was the most important day of my life,&quot; Allen said.The reigning NFL MVP also shared that the Steinfeld helped him realize he is more than just a football player.Hailee Steinfeld gets candid about married life with Bills QB Josh AllenOne month into the 2025 NFL season, Hailee Steinfeld opened up about what it’s really like being's Josh Allen's wife.“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said via Variety.However, it is during the NFL season that she gets to take a pause.“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life,&quot; Steinfeld added. “When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.&quot;Steinfeld has been publicly linked to Josh Allen since mid-2023.Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld supports Kristin Juszczyk following emotional health confessionHailee Steinfeld showed heartfelt support for 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, after she shared an emotional message about finding a breast lump.On October 9, Kristin posted a video from her first mammogram appointment, explaining that she found a small lump and wanted to get it checked early. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteinfeld replied to Kristin, posting three pink heart emojis.