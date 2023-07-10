Tom Brady's life over the past year has been upended more than it has perhaps since No. 12 entered the NFL at the dawn of the 2000s. He entered that span of time as an active NFL quarterback and now he is in line to talk about his sport for FOX instead of playing it. He also has become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to his professional life, his personal life has also seen massive changes. He entered the twilight of his NFL career with Gisele Bundchen but left it as a single man. Well, he might not be so single now as rumors have "tsunamied" over the viral Hamptons party where the quarterback was spotted spending seemingly extensive time with Kim Kardashian.

Stories have blanketed the cyberspace landscape, leading to seemingly every star reporter giving their own two cents. Taking to Twitter, well-known political journalist Megyn Kelly responded to a Page Six headline titled "Dave Portnoy: Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian but he can 'f-k her in a motel'".

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing. Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing. https://t.co/GvzrpLkmhb

Kelly joined in to condemn the quarterback. Here's how she put it:

"If this is true, it explains a lot about why his marriage to Gisele - a classy, naturally gorgeous woman - failed."

Kelly didn't go into further detail, but she appears to be speculating that No. 12 was essentially trashy behind closed doors. Of course, many would argue that both Kardashian and Bundchen make their livings in a similar way. Kardashian has made more than a few bucks via her reality show. Meanwhile, Bundchen's fortune comes from her modeling career.

Brady also has made a living in front of the camera and thanks to FOX, it appears that he'll be doing it for quite some time.

Analysts jump on Tom Brady amid dating rumors

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of course, Megyn Kelly isn't the only person voicing her take on the rumors. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy said he wanted "to puke" after learning of the rumors. Stephen A. Smith of First Take and ESPN fame also gave his two cents, pushing the quarterback to "do [his] thing," refusing to step between the two if the rumors are true.

Tom Brady hasn't only been rumored to be dating Kardashian, either. Rumors have flared in recent weeks of the quarterback and Emily Ratajkowski seeing each other as well, leaving fans upset. A few years ago, fans were eagerly awaiting which team the quarterback would choose to go to.

Now, if the gargantuan rumors have revealed anything, it is that some fans might be as interested in the quarterback's next official girlfriend.

