New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson's wife, Chanen, recently played a popular social media game. The 'red flags' filter on TikTok has become a popular video that many social media users have been creating.

Chanen did one, and at first, she said that if anyone asked if she had red flags, she would say no. The three red flags on the top of the filter then turn one at a time, revealing what the app feels could be the person's 'red flag.' That term is used to describe a person's trait that could be concerning or detrimental to a relationship.

Chanen's flags slowly turned with the first saying 'spoiled'. To that she just responded 'oh'. The second red flag said 'hangry' to which she quickly responded by saying that is only because she is pregnant.

"If you were to genuinely ask me if I had red flags, the answer would be no. Oh, well, that's because I'm pregnant and duh."

The third and final red flag said 'believes in ghosts'. Her response to that revelation was simply 'duh'. Johnson and his wife are expecting their first child within the next few weeks. The couple, who are avid social media users and creators have been documenting the pregnancy through TikTok.

Juwan Johnson is studying former Patriots WR to prepare for next season

Juwan Johnson had a breakout season in 2022 and really embraded the role of the Saints top tight end. Head into his four NFL season, he will have a new quarterback in Derek Carr and he has been preparing for what the offense will look like.

Johnson recently told reporters that he has been studying tape of former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman. Granted the position and overall size of the two players is completely different. But, the way Edelman ran routes is something that Johnson is trying to add to his game.

“He loves those routes that Edelman is running. He’s probably one of the best at those choice routes, short-game routes. So we’ve talked a bit about it and we have something cooking coming up, so I’m really excited.”

The New Orleans Saints tight end said that he knows those routes are what Derek Carr will be looking for. So, the two have tried to work together during OTA's to add those types of routes in plays for this season.

