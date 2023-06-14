Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak announced in early May that they were getting divorced. Since then, the situation surrounding the two has become even more contentious. Both he and Zolciak filed for divorce separately and each have asked the court for custody of their four minor children.

Zolciak has claimed that he should undergo drug testing and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker has claimed that his soon-to-be-ex-wife has a gambling problem.

Kim Zolciak's attorney David Beaudry released a statement recently saying that Biermann's attempt to portray the reality star as a bad mother won't work. He continued by saying that she is a devoted mother and that her children are everything to her:

"The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way."

Zolciak's attorney also noted that the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has suffered from mental and emotional abuse from the former NFL linebacker throughout the years.

This statement from Zolciak's legal team comes just days after Kroy Biermann filed court documents to prohibit her from speaking about the divorce on the hit reality show. He stated that when she speaks sbout the divorce, she does so in a negative manner and he doesn't want the children to hear that.

Clearly this case is far from over.

How many kids do Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak have?

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann met in May 2010 and were married in November 2011. Together they have four chidlren: 12-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade and nine-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

Zolciak had two daughters from a previous relationship: Brielle and Arianna. After the two were married, Biermann adopted the both of them and they subsequently changed their names and made it official in 2013.

While Zolciak has filed for primary custody, the former NFL linebacker has filed for sole custody. He has also accused the reality star of having a gambling problem that has caused their family to suffer financially and nearly lose their home. She has said that he uses marijuana and shouldn't be allowed around the children.

