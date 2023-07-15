Kirk Cousins’ ‘awkward Christian theater kid’ energy in the spotlight as fans list Vikings QB's flaws in Netflix's Quarterback

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins helped orchestrate the largest comeback in NFL history after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

In an episode of Netflix's documentary series Quarterback, he recalled what was going through his mind during that game. Cousins also wore a microphone during that game, giving access to what he was saying throughout the match.

A Redditor shared that segment on the platform's NFL community.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fellow Redditor commented:

“Kirk's biggest crime is being an awkward Christian theater kid.”

Another one said:

“They picked the perfect season to follow Kirk. Not many quarterbacks have ever had as eventful of a season as he just did, and they went behind the scenes on it all with these comebacks.”

Here are other comments from the NFL subreddit.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings overcame a 33-point halftime deficit to defeat the Colts in overtime 39-36. He completed 34 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns in that game. The victory also clinched the NFC North division title, Minnesota's first since 2017.

The Buffalo Bills previously held the record for the league’s biggest comeback. Quarterback Frank Reich led the Bills from a 35-3 deficit into a 41-38 victory during their 1992 Wild Card Round encounter. The game identified as “The Comeback” remains the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Ironically, the Colts fired Reich as head coach before the Vikings-Colts game. They replaced him with former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Saturday who had no previous collegiate or professional coaching experience.

The Vikings’ comeback, in Kirk Cousins’ words

Cousins started the segment by saying:

“I remember the I call the ‘You like that’ game against Tampa in 2015. Had a similar feeling to it. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. It’s kinda unbelievable like where just the odds, it was statistically significant that this many things would happen that we’re off schedule.”

Julian Blackmon’s 17-yard interception return for a touchdown made the count 30-0. Chase McLaughlin’s field goal to end the half gave the Colts 33 unanswered points.

Kirk Cousins shared what he was thinking after the Vikings went out of the locker room.

“It was tough. When you’re down 33-nothing at halftime, you like, ‘Can we just do some things to make us feel good going into next week. Can we just put together a half that we win the (second) half. And if we’re gonna win this half, we can be comfortable about our brand of football moving forward.”

Eventually, the Vikings tied the count at 36-all after a 64-yard Dalvin Cook touchdown. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal sealed the deal in overtime.

Kirk Cousins can lead the Vikings to more come-from-behind victories in 2023. However, it might be his final season with the team if they don’t sign him to a contract extension.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault