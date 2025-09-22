Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin loses it after accidentally twinning gameday outfits with George Kittle's wife Claire for 49ers vs Cardinals [PIC]

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin and George Kittle's wife Claire shared a funny fashion moment on Sunday before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 game. Juszczyk shared a video on her Instagram Story showing documenting that she and Claire arrived at Levi's Stadium wearing the same pants.In the video, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk can be seen showing off their pants while standing on the sidelines during pregame warmups.&quot;Claire and I showed up in the same pants.&quot;- Juszczyk captioned the Instagram StoryKristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle showed off their 'twinning' gameday outfits. (Photo via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story)Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle have worn similar gameday looks in the past to show their support for the San Francisco 49ers. These green and khaki camouflage style pants took their 'twinning' to the next level.Fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a touchdown catch as the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are now 3-0 and have an early season lead in the NFC West division rankings.Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin extends NFL apparel to include eight more teamsKyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched her clothing line &quot;Off Season&quot; brand in January just in time for the NFL playoffs. At first the line just featured her classic puffers in five teams: 49er, Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Lions.Last week, Kristin Juszczyk shared a video on Instagram with the news that her puffer jackets and vests would be launching the next day and now include eight additional NFL teams. Fans of the Steelers, Broncos, Bears, Vikings, Packers, Jets, Seahawks and Commanders can now sport their favorite teams with apparel from &quot;Off Season&quot;.&quot;Our @offseasonbrand puffers drop tomorrow at 10am EST! 🏈 This drop will include @steelers @broncos @chicagobears @vikings @packers @commanders @nyjets @seahawks @49ers @detroitlionsnfl @chiefs @buffalobills @philadelphiaeagles&quot;-Kristin Juszczyk wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Juszczyk has created gameday looks for herself for many years. The popularity of her custom gameday puffer vest and jackets though hit an all-time high in January 2024 when Taylor Swift wore one of her jackets to the AFC Wild Card game to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Actor Taylor Lautner and gymnast Simone Biles have also sported custom pieces from Kristin Juszczyk.