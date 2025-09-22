  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin loses it after accidentally twinning gameday outfits with George Kittle's wife Claire for 49ers vs Cardinals [PIC]

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin loses it after accidentally twinning gameday outfits with George Kittle's wife Claire for 49ers vs Cardinals [PIC]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:31 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle chose the same gameday look ahead of the 49ers win on Sunday. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle chose the same gameday look ahead of the 49ers win on Sunday. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story/ Getty Images)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin and George Kittle's wife Claire shared a funny fashion moment on Sunday before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 game. Juszczyk shared a video on her Instagram Story showing documenting that she and Claire arrived at Levi's Stadium wearing the same pants.

Ad

In the video, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk can be seen showing off their pants while standing on the sidelines during pregame warmups.

"Claire and I showed up in the same pants."- Juszczyk captioned the Instagram Story
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle showed off their &#039;twinning&#039; gameday outfits. (Photo via Kristin Juszczyk&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle showed off their 'twinning' gameday outfits. (Photo via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle have worn similar gameday looks in the past to show their support for the San Francisco 49ers. These green and khaki camouflage style pants took their 'twinning' to the next level.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a touchdown catch as the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are now 3-0 and have an early season lead in the NFC West division rankings.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin extends NFL apparel to include eight more teams

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched her clothing line "Off Season" brand in January just in time for the NFL playoffs. At first the line just featured her classic puffers in five teams: 49er, Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Lions.

Ad

Last week, Kristin Juszczyk shared a video on Instagram with the news that her puffer jackets and vests would be launching the next day and now include eight additional NFL teams. Fans of the Steelers, Broncos, Bears, Vikings, Packers, Jets, Seahawks and Commanders can now sport their favorite teams with apparel from "Off Season".

"Our @offseasonbrand puffers drop tomorrow at 10am EST! 🏈 This drop will include @steelers @broncos @chicagobears @vikings @packers @commanders @nyjets @seahawks @49ers @detroitlionsnfl @chiefs @buffalobills @philadelphiaeagles"-Kristin Juszczyk wrote in the caption.
Ad

Kristin Juszczyk has created gameday looks for herself for many years. The popularity of her custom gameday puffer vest and jackets though hit an all-time high in January 2024 when Taylor Swift wore one of her jackets to the AFC Wild Card game to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Actor Taylor Lautner and gymnast Simone Biles have also sported custom pieces from Kristin Juszczyk.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications