Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin reacts as Tiktok star Galey Alix secretly gives her home an "insaneeee” makeover

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin decided to give their house a new makeover this offseason. The couple handed over their home to viral TikTok star Galey Alix, who is well-known for her house transformation content. They recently got a sneak peek of their renovated house, which they couldn’t stop adoring.

On Wednesday, Kristin Juszczyk shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, where she covered her face with her hand in shock. She added a caption, elaborating her review of Alix's work on their house.

"You guys it's truly INSANEEEE. Way better than I ever imagined. @galeyalix is a pure genius and excuted my vision so perfectly! You're going to hate this... but I've been told I'm not allowed to post pictures until next week. IM SORRY! That's actual torture I know buttttt it's so worth the wait," Kristin wrote.

Kristin Juszczyk reacts as Galey Alix secretly gives her home a makeover (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)

Kyle and Kristin didn't face issues with staying away from home, as the couple were busy traveling through Europe while their property was getting renovated. They returned from their snowy trip to Iceland a few weeks ago, which Kristin recapped and shared with fans on social media.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin recapped thrilling offseason vacation to Iceland

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin went to Iceland in March, a trip organized by his friend Shelby Ray. She recapped her best memories with the 49ers fullback via an Instagram post and gave a shoutout to Ray for organizing a memorable trip.

"Iceland you will always be one of our favorites. Swipe for when Krisoff meets Game of Thrones. also a HUGE shout out to @shelbyraylamon @safariscapes for planning the most epic trip ever!! The most seamless process ever and now I don’t know how I ever traveled without you!" Kristin captioned on March 26.

During their vacation, the couple became "snow astronauts" and Kristin shared a picture on her Instagram story. The couple also also went glacier hiking before sneaking out for a food tour.

