In Pics: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin turns 'snow astronauts' at their favorite travel destination

The offseason has been adventurous for San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin. The couple has been enjoying a long vacation in Iceland since last week and have kept fans updated via social media.

On Sunday, the couple went for some snowmobiling and Kristin Juszczyk shared snaps on her Instagram story. In one picture, Kristin and Kyle posed for a selfie, while wearing black helmets.

In another story, Kristin posted a clip of her where she walked through a "crazy" snowstorm. In the caption, she highlighted the drastically changing weather.

"Guys the weather here is soo crazy. One second it's sunshine, the next second it's hailing," Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin turns 'snow astronauts' (image credit: kristinjuszczyk)

Almost a day before the couple enjoyed snowmobiling, Kristin recapped her fun moments with the fullback as they explored different cuisines during their "food tour". Kyle and Kristin visited Iceland shortly after the 49ers released him and later re-signed to a two-year deal.

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin penned down an emotional note following fullback’s re-signing

When the 49ers released Kyle Juszczyk on March 11, Kristin was shocked. However, she was relieved when her husband was re-signed to a two-year deal. Kristin penned down an emotional note, which detailed her emotions about Kyle’s release and re-signing.

“This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here, and we lost championships here,” Kristin captioned on March 15.

Kristin concluded her caption by expressing gratitude towards the franchise and giving Kyle a chance to stay for two more years.

“We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet, and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! We’re forever Faithful,” Kristin wrote.

Apart from Kristin, George Kittle’s wife Claire also celebrated Kyle's re-signing with a wholesome tribute. The fullback will be heading into his ninth season with the 49ers in 2025 with a chip on his shoulder.

