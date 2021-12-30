When was the last time Dallas Cowboys went to Super Bowl?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media prior to the 2021 season, stating this was the year his team needed to return to the Super Bowl. When you look at the Cowboys this year, you can see why Jones thinks that.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy and was paid handsomely. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is at his peak in the backfield. The offensive line is set, as are the wide receivers and tight ends. The defense is stacked with experience and youth, as the Cowboys have used most of their draft capital to revamp it.

Pickswise @Pickswise



Odds: +500 to win the NFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl, via



(Via Do you think the Cowboys are serious contenders after watching them tonight?Odds: +500 to win the NFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl, via @BetMGM (Via @dallascowboys Do you think the Cowboys are serious contenders after watching them tonight? Odds: +500 to win the NFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl, via @BetMGM (Via @dallascowboys) https://t.co/wt2yqYyrSZ

The Cowboys are currently in the No. 2 seed at 11-4 and have already won the NFC East division. Their defense is one of the best in the league and their offense can keep up with the best in a shoot-out. If they can't win the Super Bowl this year, when will they?

Let's take a look at the last time the Cowboys were able to play in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 30: The last Super Bowl the Dallas Cowboys played in

As most fans are aware, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the best franchises of the early 90s. In total, they have won five Super Bowls since joining the league in 1960. They won their first in 1971 in the coldest Super Bowl in history against the Miami Dolphins.

However, their first appearance in a Super Bowl was in Super Bowl 5 just one season prior. They lost to the Baltimore Colts in the infamous "Blunder Bowl".

SportsDay Cowboys @dmn_cowboys



(via Jan. 28, 1996: The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, 25 years ago today.(via @nflthrowback Jan. 28, 1996: The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, 25 years ago today. (via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/tHBI2D0g1C

Through nearly 62 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have only made the Super Bowl eight times. It ties them for second-most behind the New England Patriots' 11 trips to the Super Bowl.

In those eight games, the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, including being repeat champions in 1992 and 1993. They won three of their five in a four-year span (1992, 1993, 1995). But when was the last time the Cowboys got to play on the grandest stage in the NFL?

It happened to be their last victory back in 1995, almost 28 years ago. Super Bowl 30 was the last time we saw America's Team play in the championship. It's surprising to think players like Tony Romo, DeMarcus Ware and Terrell Owens have never played in a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. Dallas has never even made it past the Divisional Round in the playoffs since 1995 either.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless



The best shot any Cowboys team has had since the dynasty to end the Super Bowl drought is this year’s team, not 2007. @undisputed . 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. The best shot any Cowboys team has had since the dynasty to end the Super Bowl drought is this year’s team, not 2007. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/5ST16W1MiS

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys have the best chance in decades to play in a Super Bowl for the ninth time. Led by Dak Prescott on offense and Micah Parsons on defense, the Cowboys are poised to make a run through the NFC. If they fall flat in 2021, Jerry Jones may never see another Super Bowl appearance in his life.

Edited by Piyush Bisht