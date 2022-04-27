"Let it go" - Randy Gregory attacks Jerry Jones in response to Dallas Cowboys owners' controversial contract fiasco 

Randy Gregory has a new employer. Now cleared of any job security risk, the defensive end took to Twitter to seemingly take a shot at his former team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

The tweet came as a response to an online conversation about what the general manager said about Gregory's salary. It started with a tweet by USA Today reporter Jori Epstein:

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Jerry Jones reiterates that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's market "got too high for the team." Broncos signed Randy in free agency.



"If you've got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars?" Jerry Jones reiterates that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's market "got too high for the team." Broncos signed Randy in free agency."If you've got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars?"

"Jerry Jones reiterates that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's market 'got too high for the team'. Broncos signed Randy in free agency. 'If you've got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars?'"

In response, Raiders Wire editor Marcus Mosher responded:

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Jerry Jones reiterates that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's market "got too high for the team." Broncos signed Randy in free agency.



"If you've got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars?" Jerry Jones reiterates that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's market "got too high for the team." Broncos signed Randy in free agency."If you've got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars?" THEY WANTED TO SIGN HIM TO THE EXACT SAME DEAL HE GOT FROM DENVER! twitter.com/JoriEpstein/st… THEY WANTED TO SIGN HIM TO THE EXACT SAME DEAL HE GOT FROM DENVER! twitter.com/JoriEpstein/st…

"THEY WANTED TO SIGN HIM TO THE EXACT SAME DEAL HE GOT FROM DENVER!"

Randy Gregory responded to Mosher's tweet with his own:

Randy Gregory @RandyGregory_4 @Marcus_Mosher Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner? Mans needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already 🙄 @Marcus_Mosher Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner? Mans needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already 🙄

"Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner? Mans needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already"

In a handful of words, he appeared to call out Jerry Jones, calling him a "scorned owner" and saying he needs to go find a "war daddy." This could be the first such public shot fired at the Dallas Cowboys by the pass rusher.

Randy Gregory's career and fit with Denver Broncos

Gregory has moved to Denver Broncos

The Cowboys pass rusher has been in the NFL since 2015. According to Pro Football Reference, he was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. The biggest concern with the pass rusher is his availability.

Since joining the league in 2015, he has not played a full 16 or 17-game season. 2018 and 2021 were the most productive seasons of his career. In each of those two seasons, he earned six sacks.

Many look at the pass rusher's statistics and wonder why the Cowboys were reluctant to lose him and why the Denver Broncos were eager to get him.

According to Spotrac, he's currently playing on a contract paying $14 million per year. Of course, coming off the best season of his career likely had a lot to do with it.

The pass rusher was the latest signing by a team overhauling their defensive line. The team traded away Shelby Harris and signed DJ Jones in addition to landing the pass rusher this offseason.

Currently, their defensive line features McTelvin Agim, DJ Jones, Randy Gregory, and Bradley Chubb. Some think the team isn't done and may add someone to the defensive line in the NFL Draft this week.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat