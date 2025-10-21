  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Lions are getting Chiefs treatment," "Absolutely pathetic": NFL fans call out referees for missing tripping penalty after Baker Mayfield falls down

"Lions are getting Chiefs treatment," "Absolutely pathetic": NFL fans call out referees for missing tripping penalty after Baker Mayfield falls down

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:42 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccanners vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
NFL fans call out referees for missing tripping penalty after Baker Mayfield falls down

The Detroit Lions put up a 5-2 record for the season after Monday's 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there were several questionable officiating decision made by the referees of the game in favor of Dan Campbell's team.

Ad

There was one instance that particularly stood out. During a second-and-10 play in the fourth quarter, Baker Mayfield was tripped in the pocket by Lions DE Tyrus Wheat while trying to make a pass. However, the referees decided not to call it as a foul against Dan Campbell's team and awarded the DE with a sack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the final whistle, fans on social media criticized the referees for this controversial decision.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Lions are getting the chiefs treatment from the refs tn," one fan commented.
Ad
"Lions paid the refs," another fan said.
Ad
"If that happened in a Chiefs game, the world might actually have exploded. I look forward to how the league is rigged for the Lions. I'm sure there will be outrage," this fan wrote.
Ad
"refs absolutely gifte a free W to the Lions afte screwing them against the Chiefs. absolutely pathetic organization," another fan stated.
Ad
"Baker Mayfield played a horrible game don't get me wrong. But holy s**t these refs were terrible since the 1st whistle blown allowing themselves to be bullied by the Lions coaching staff all night and giving in to pressure. Just horrible," this fan commented.
Ad

There were several other moments in the game where the decisios taken by the game officials sparked outrage. Another promiment one took place in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield made a pass to TE Cade Otton, who caught the ball with one hand while being tackled by CB Arthur Maulet. It was initially ruled as a completion. However, after the refereers reviewed the play, they overturned their initial decision and ruled it as an interception. This left fan furious who expressed their dismay on social media.

Ad

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed 20 of the 29 passes he attempted for 241 yards and one passing touchdown. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield completed 28 of the 50 passes for 228 yards with one passing TD.

Dan Campbell heaps praise on his players after Lions' 24-9 victory over the Bucs

In the post-game press conference, Campbell had high praise for the way his players performed on the field on Monday night. He stated how they have to regain their winning momentum following last week's loss to the Chiefs.

Ad
"Had to get back in the win column. Guys responded, which I knew they would," Campbell said. "

The coach also highlighted the impressive performance by the team's defense to keep the Bucs offense at bay.

"Man, the defense played lights out. You know, I give a lot of credit to (defensive coordinator) Kelvin Sheppard to plan to go against these guys, knowing what we were getting ready to face. ... It was just an outstanding defensive performance."
Ad

The Lion now have a BYE week before facing the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 2. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications