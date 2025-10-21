"Lions are getting Chiefs treatment," "Absolutely pathetic": NFL fans call out referees for missing tripping penalty after Baker Mayfield falls down

The Detroit Lions put up a 5-2 record for the season after Monday's 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there were several questionable officiating decision made by the referees of the game in favor of Dan Campbell's team.There was one instance that particularly stood out. During a second-and-10 play in the fourth quarter, Baker Mayfield was tripped in the pocket by Lions DE Tyrus Wheat while trying to make a pass. However, the referees decided not to call it as a foul against Dan Campbell's team and awarded the DE with a sack.After the final whistle, fans on social media criticized the referees for this controversial decision.&quot;The Lions are getting the chiefs treatment from the refs tn,&quot; one fan commented.Garrett Wittkamp @GWittkamp10568LINKthe lions are getting chiefs treatment from the refs tn #mnf&quot;Lions paid the refs,&quot; another fan said.bo @bovaoifiLINK@AggregateSports Lions paid the refs&quot;If that happened in a Chiefs game, the world might actually have exploded. I look forward to how the league is rigged for the Lions. I'm sure there will be outrage,&quot; this fan wrote.Matt Verderame @MattVerderameLINKIf that happened in a Chiefs game, the world might actually have exploded. I look forward to how the league is rigged for the Lions. I'm sure there will be outrage.&quot;refs absolutely gifte a free W to the Lions afte screwing them against the Chiefs. absolutely pathetic organization,&quot; another fan stated.MakeAWishTank @MakeAWishTankLINKrefs absolutely gifted a free W to the Lions after screwing them against the Chiefs. absolutely pathetic organization #NFL #MNF&quot;Baker Mayfield played a horrible game don't get me wrong. But holy s**t these refs were terrible since the 1st whistle blown allowing themselves to be bullied by the Lions coaching staff all night and giving in to pressure. Just horrible,&quot; this fan commented.Zeke Millan @King_GrxzzlyLINKbaker mayfield played a horrible game dont get me wrong. but holy shit these refs were terrible since the 1st whistle blown. allowing themselves to be bullied by the lions coaching staff all night and giving in to pressure. just horrible.There were several other moments in the game where the decisios taken by the game officials sparked outrage. Another promiment one took place in the second quarter.Baker Mayfield made a pass to TE Cade Otton, who caught the ball with one hand while being tackled by CB Arthur Maulet. It was initially ruled as a completion. However, after the refereers reviewed the play, they overturned their initial decision and ruled it as an interception. This left fan furious who expressed their dismay on social media.Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed 20 of the 29 passes he attempted for 241 yards and one passing touchdown. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield completed 28 of the 50 passes for 228 yards with one passing TD.Dan Campbell heaps praise on his players after Lions' 24-9 victory over the BucsIn the post-game press conference, Campbell had high praise for the way his players performed on the field on Monday night. He stated how they have to regain their winning momentum following last week's loss to the Chiefs.&quot;Had to get back in the win column. Guys responded, which I knew they would,&quot; Campbell said. &quot;The coach also highlighted the impressive performance by the team's defense to keep the Bucs offense at bay.&quot;Man, the defense played lights out. You know, I give a lot of credit to (defensive coordinator) Kelvin Sheppard to plan to go against these guys, knowing what we were getting ready to face. ... It was just an outstanding defensive performance.&quot;The Lion now have a BYE week before facing the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 2. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.