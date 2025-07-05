Mac Jones' GF Sophie Scott flaunts stylish red outfit for 4th of July celebrations during Bermuda vacay (Pics)

Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, celebrated the 4th of July in Bermuda. The couple visited Mid Ocean Country Club for an Independence Day breakfast date. Before posting pictures from her outing with the 49ers quarterback, Scott updated her Instagram story with a mirror selfie.

She showed off her stylish red outfit, while wishing her fans a "happy 4th." Scott adorned a white and red checked top and shorts, along with white slippers. It was followed by another Instagram story where she posted her mirror selfie with Jones before they went out for a date.

Mac Jones' GF Sophie Scott flaunts stylish red outfit for 4th of July celebrations (image credits: instagram/sophiescot9)

The couple wore classic outfits for their Independence Day outing. The quarterback had a blue knitted half-sleeve shirt with white shorts on. Meanwhile, Scott donned a red dress which paired perfectly with her hair curls.

Jones and Scott were in Nashville in June, attending the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert by Travis Kelce's Tight End University. Scott had a great time cheering for Taylor Swift, who dropped a surprise performance of her "Shake It Off" song.

Scott later posted clips of Swift's performance in her Instagram stories, including one which featured the influencer's three-word reaction to Swift's performance.

“BEST SURPRISE EVER,” Scott wrote.

Mac Jones' GF Sophie Scott shared unseen pictures with Taylor Swift from TEU concert

Sophie Scott posted a picture with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert on Instagram on June 28. Swift put her arm around Scott's neck as they all smiled for the camera.

"When the invisible string leads to @te_university," Scott wrote.

For her attendance at the TEU event, Scott opted for an all-black outfit, while Kelce also went viral for his stylish Givenchy outfit. Apart from Scott, Vikings quarterback Justin Skule and his wife, Kayla, also attended the concert. Kayla later posted a picture of herself with Swift from the concert.

