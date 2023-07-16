EA Sports will release the Madden 24 game in just a few weeks. While NFL and video game fans are typically excited for a release of this nature, this time there has been lots of backlash.

Although just trailers and other snippets have been released, fans aren't happy with the mistakes and other errors the game has already made.

This time the conversation on Reddit revolved around the announcers. The announcers are no longer those from FOX and ESPN, which disappointed many fans. EA Sports reportedly still had a deal with the sports networks, but choose to use different announcers on the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The announcers for this year's edition are CBS Sports' Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin. Fans have been upset for a few weeks as they say the announcers don't show enough emotion. Many think they are boring and don't bring any excitement to the game.

Those on Reddit said that this year's game may not be worth the money. With some even declaring that they won't be purchasing the newest edition of the game. With sales dropping over the last few years, it will be interesting to see if that rend continues.

Madden 24 to release player ratings next week

EA Sports is set to release the Madden 24 ratings this coming week. The release of the ratings is always a hot topic for the NFL world. Fans across the league don't agree with some of the ratings of their favorite players.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



One more day until Madden Week begins



@EAMaddenNFL It's almost that timeOne more day until Madden Week begins

This week, ESPN will broadcast the EA Madden ratings live every day. So, while they aren't the voice of the official game, they are the official network of the game. Below is the list of the days when each position's ratings will be released:

Monday, July 17, 2023 Wide Receivers Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Edge Rushers Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Running Backs Thursday, July 20, 2023 Cornerbacks Friday, July 21, 2023 Quarterbacks Saturday, July 22, 2023 Review of all Madden ratings.

The game will officially be released on August 18, 2023.

The Madden 24 ratings will be released on ESPN's "Get Up," "NFL Live" and "First Take." Along with the ratings, there will also be commentary and discourse from ESPN personalities.

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald were two of the top-rated players last year. Now fans will have to tune into ESPN each day to find out who will receive that oh-so-coveted award of a 99 score.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault