By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 16, 2023 18:43 GMT
EA Sports newest Madden 24 video game will be released in a few weeks and fans are at odds over some of the features.

EA Sports will release the Madden 24 game in just a few weeks. While NFL and video game fans are typically excited for a release of this nature, this time there has been lots of backlash.

Although just trailers and other snippets have been released, fans aren't happy with the mistakes and other errors the game has already made.

This time the conversation on Reddit revolved around the announcers. The announcers are no longer those from FOX and ESPN, which disappointed many fans. EA Sports reportedly still had a deal with the sports networks, but choose to use different announcers on the game.

The announcers for this year's edition are CBS Sports' Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin. Fans have been upset for a few weeks as they say the announcers don't show enough emotion. Many think they are boring and don't bring any excitement to the game.

Those on Reddit said that this year's game may not be worth the money. With some even declaring that they won't be purchasing the newest edition of the game. With sales dropping over the last few years, it will be interesting to see if that rend continues.

Comment by u/Yoloswaggit420 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/Blasto05 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/YeaItsBig4L from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/VariationNo7192 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/kingjeevez from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/Apostle92627 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/jkman61494 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/CaptainHolt43 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/SomeProperty815 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden
Comment by u/bearamongus19 from discussion So you are telling me we could authentic espn/Fox/CBS presentation in madden but EA chooses not to??? in Madden

Madden 24 to release player ratings next week

EA Sports is set to release the Madden 24 ratings this coming week. The release of the ratings is always a hot topic for the NFL world. Fans across the league don't agree with some of the ratings of their favorite players.

This week, ESPN will broadcast the EA Madden ratings live every day. So, while they aren't the voice of the official game, they are the official network of the game. Below is the list of the days when each position's ratings will be released:

Monday, July 17, 2023 Wide Receivers
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Edge Rushers
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Running Backs
Thursday, July 20, 2023 Cornerbacks
Friday, July 21, 2023 Quarterbacks
Saturday, July 22, 2023 Review of all Madden ratings.

The game will officially be released on August 18, 2023.

The Madden 24 ratings will be released on ESPN's "Get Up," "NFL Live" and "First Take." Along with the ratings, there will also be commentary and discourse from ESPN personalities.

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald were two of the top-rated players last year. Now fans will have to tune into ESPN each day to find out who will receive that oh-so-coveted award of a 99 score.

