Madden NFL 23 QB ratings: Tom Brady trumps Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to sit atop the throne

With Madden NFL 23 right around the corner, EA has revealed most of the information about the game. New features have been explained from top to bottom and many of the players' ratings have been revealed. The game studio has now released their quarterback ratings and ESPN has put out a list of the top ten quarterbacks in the game.

In order, the game has ranked Tom Brady at the top at 97 overall. Aaron Rodgers came in second at 96 overall. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were ranked third and fourth, respectively at 95 and 92 overall. Joe Burrow made fifth overall with a 90 overall rating.

Dak Prescott is sixth with an 89, Justin Herbert seventh at 88 and Russell Wilson is eighth with an 87. Lamar Jackson is ranked behind him but is also an 87 overall. Rounding out the top ten, Matthew Stafford earned an 85 overall.

With the rankings out, of course, many are picking apart the list and drawing conclusions. Madden NFL 23 declares Tom Brady is better than Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes is better than Josh Allen and Joe Burrow is the fifth-best quarterback in the league.

Some may argue against Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson being placed on the list. Others took umbrage with Matthew Stafford being rated five points lower than Joe Burrow, despite beating him in the Super Bowl. Lastly, in ranking Russell Wilson in the top ten, the developer says the Broncos have an elite quarterback once again.

What's new with Madden NFL 23?

Madden NFL 23 cover image ft. John Madden

Madden NFL 23 will see a host of new features added. Before diving into the modes, it is worth noting that the cover will be a bit different this year. With John Madden's passing, the developer has put the former Raiders head coach and broadcaster on the cover. Normally, the game features a top player on the cover.

Inside the game, the developer is toting 'Fieldsense.' This is an evolution of the game's AI, with various small tweaks and adjustments to fine-tune the gameplay. Additionally, the franchise mode is becoming a bit more realistic with the newest iteration. Specifically, free agency will be getting a bit more complicated.

In previous Madden NFL games, players could be signed by simply offering a lot of money. This year, free agents will decide to value other things over money at times, including whether the team is a Super Bowl-caliber team or in a tax-free state. The game releases on August 19, 2022.

