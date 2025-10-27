  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Madison Beer, Justin Herbert turn heads as sailors in mini skirt and captain's hat 2 days after courtside date at Lakers game

Madison Beer, Justin Herbert turn heads as sailors in mini skirt and captain's hat 2 days after courtside date at Lakers game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:55 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Madison Beer, Justin Herbert turn heads as sailors in mini skirt and captain's hat 2 days after courtside date at Lakers game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and singer/songwriter Madison Beer once again made headlines with their recent public appearance. In a series of photos shared on social media, they were seen attending a Halloween Party together in Los Angeles.

Ad

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert decided to go with the sailors theme for the party. She flaunted a blue mini skirt and a top with a captain's hat. On the other hand, the quarterback wore a complete sailor uniform set to twin with her rumored belle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Two days before the Halloween party, Herbert and Madison Beer made waves after attending the LA Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was their first proper public appearance together since the rumor mill started churning about a possible romance after the quarterback visited her music set back in August.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

They have yet to make an official announcement about their relationship. However, all signs point towards them keeping their romance private. The "Good in Goodbye" hitmaker had attended the Chargers' Oct. 5 showdown against the Washington Commanders.

In a clip that went viral, Beer was seen kissing Justin Herbert on the sidelines. This further fueled the dating rumors, making fans more curious about the type of relationship that they have.

Herbert is in the middle of his sixth season with the Los Angeles Chargers. So far, he has helped the team to a 5-3 record while tallying 2,140 yards and 16 TDs passing. Last Thursday, they emerged victorious against the Minnesota Vikings with a 37-10 scoreline.

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Madison Beer brings out Justin Herbert's unseen character at Lakers game while leaving fans "obsessed" with her all-black leather outfit

Madison Beer reveals inspiration behind new upcoming album

While Justin Herbert is focused on his NFL career, Beer is gearing up for the release of her new album "Locket" in January 2026. On the "Travis Mill Show" on Wednesday, the singer/songwriter revealed the inspiration behind this new album.

Ad
"When I went into this one though, I knew I wanted it to be something very personal to me and tangible," Beer said. "I don't know why, but my brain calls the shots and I'm just a passenger, so I was like ok, I'm going to think of things and I wrote down a list of things that felt like they were a part of my life.
Ad
"Naturally, the list was very long. I really wanted something vintage and girly sounding and Locket was one of the words that was on there from the start. And I was like, 'I think this is the title.'"

Beer's last album, "Silence Between Songs", was released back in 2023. It turned out to be a hit and reached No.86 on the Billboard 200.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications