Madison Beer, Justin Herbert turn heads as sailors in mini skirt and captain's hat 2 days after courtside date at Lakers game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and singer/songwriter Madison Beer once again made headlines with their recent public appearance. In a series of photos shared on social media, they were seen attending a Halloween Party together in Los Angeles.Madison Beer and Justin Herbert decided to go with the sailors theme for the party. She flaunted a blue mini skirt and a top with a captain's hat. On the other hand, the quarterback wore a complete sailor uniform set to twin with her rumored belle.Two days before the Halloween party, Herbert and Madison Beer made waves after attending the LA Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was their first proper public appearance together since the rumor mill started churning about a possible romance after the quarterback visited her music set back in August.They have yet to make an official announcement about their relationship. However, all signs point towards them keeping their romance private. The &quot;Good in Goodbye&quot; hitmaker had attended the Chargers' Oct. 5 showdown against the Washington Commanders.In a clip that went viral, Beer was seen kissing Justin Herbert on the sidelines. This further fueled the dating rumors, making fans more curious about the type of relationship that they have.Herbert is in the middle of his sixth season with the Los Angeles Chargers. So far, he has helped the team to a 5-3 record while tallying 2,140 yards and 16 TDs passing. Last Thursday, they emerged victorious against the Minnesota Vikings with a 37-10 scoreline.Also Read: WATCH: Madison Beer brings out Justin Herbert's unseen character at Lakers game while leaving fans &quot;obsessed&quot; with her all-black leather outfitMadison Beer reveals inspiration behind new upcoming albumWhile Justin Herbert is focused on his NFL career, Beer is gearing up for the release of her new album &quot;Locket&quot; in January 2026. On the &quot;Travis Mill Show&quot; on Wednesday, the singer/songwriter revealed the inspiration behind this new album.&quot;When I went into this one though, I knew I wanted it to be something very personal to me and tangible,&quot; Beer said. &quot;I don't know why, but my brain calls the shots and I'm just a passenger, so I was like ok, I'm going to think of things and I wrote down a list of things that felt like they were a part of my life.&quot;Naturally, the list was very long. I really wanted something vintage and girly sounding and Locket was one of the words that was on there from the start. And I was like, 'I think this is the title.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeer's last album, &quot;Silence Between Songs&quot;, was released back in 2023. It turned out to be a hit and reached No.86 on the Billboard 200.