  • Madison Beer's mom Tracie approves of Justin Herbert's relationship with her daughter after power couple's courtside date at Lakers game

Madison Beer's mom Tracie approves of Justin Herbert's relationship with her daughter after power couple's courtside date at Lakers game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 26, 2025 16:11 GMT
Madison Beer
Madison Beer's mom Tracie approves of Justin Herbert's relationship with her daughter after power couple's courtside date at Lakers game

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer made a rare public appearance on Saturday during the LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves game at Crypto.com Arena.

They arrived in matching black outfits, and the Lakers posted their courtside photo on Instagram, which has racked up over 367.7K likes.

Madison's mom, Tracie Beer, green lit the singer's relationship with the LA Chargers quarterback.

"The cutest cuties," Tracie wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Lakers)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @Lakers)

Another highlight from Herbert and Madison's courtside date was the quarterback shielding his girlfriend from getting hit by a basketball. A stray basketball flew toward their seats, but Herbert reacted quickly, blocking the ball before it could hit Madison.

The photos went viral on Instagram and X.

The Lakers won 128-110.

Tracie confirmed on Oct. 7 that her daughter is “happy” dating Herbert. She gave the comment while attending a Blue Jacket Los Angeles fashion show. Tracie also made a playful “lips-zipped” gesture when pressed for more details.

Two days before the NBA game, Madison was at the Chargers-Vikings' Week 8 game. She showed up at SoFi Stadium in a sleek black crop top and matching outfit. Herbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, leading LA to a 37-10 victory.

Madison Beer was also present for LA's Week 7 clash with Indianapolis. She was not captured in the stands by cameras.

However, a Colts fan named Erik snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium before kickoff, which showed the singer in the background.

“Hi, Madison bestie! Thank you so much, but unfortunately, it’s Colts today," Erik wrote on Instagram.

The photo went viral.

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend Madison Beer shared a major career update on Instagram

Madison Beer announced her new album, “Locket,” on Thursday. It will be released on Jan. 16, 2026.

“Locket, my new album, will be yours 1.16… I’ve never been so proud or excited about something… This project is my world 🪽🪽,” Beer wrote on Instagram.
She followed it up with a story where she described herself as “crying, screaming, sobbing” over the announcement. It was her first major project announcement since her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on Oct. 15.

Justin Herbert went public with Beer on Oct. 5. It happened before kickoff of the Chargers' Week 5 game.

Herbert walked over to her on the sideline and they shared quick kisses and a hug.

Oindrila Chowdhury

