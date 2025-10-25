  • home icon
Justin Herbert goes viral for protecting Madison Beer from flying ball as Chargers QB enjoys courtside date with "Bittersweet" singer [PHOTO]

By Prasen
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:38 GMT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty
Justin Herbert goes viral for protecting Madison Beer from flying ball - Source: Getty

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made headlines over his romance with Madison Beer. The 27-year-old went viral on Friday night for his quick reflexes courtside at the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game.

Herbert was attending the game with Beer when a loose basketball came flying toward them. Without missing a beat, Herbert reached out and deflected the ball before it could hit Beer. Have a look:

Chargers fans have long suspected his romance with Beer, which is heating up now. The two had previously been spotted on rare outings together before Beer attended the Chargers' Week 5 game vs. the Commanders, and the couple shared a kiss on the sidelines.

Friday’s courtside appearance at the Lakers game made it seem they’re no longer playing hide and seek with their relationship.

Beer, 26, turned heads in a plunging black halter top and heeled boots, while Herbert kept things casual in a black jacket, denim jeans, and a backward baseball cap.

When were Justin Herbert and Madison Beer first spotted?

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer sparked dating rumors in August 2025, when the Chargers quarterback was spotted on the set of Beer’s new music video. Fans quickly connected the dots after the pop star was later seen leaving in Herbert’s car.

Days later, the two were photographed arriving at a friend’s home in Redondo Beach, with Herbert in drawstring shorts and Beer in sweatpants. By early September, the rumors were confirmed. On September 5, the pair shared a viral sideline kiss before the Chargers’ matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The couple made another public appearance courtside at the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game on October 24, where even the Lakers’ official account shared their photo, captioned: “Justin Herbert x Madison Beer in the building.”

