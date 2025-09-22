  • home icon
  • Madison Beer turns heads at Chargers game in sleeveless golden crop top as Justin Herbert puts on clinical performance vs. Broncos

Madison Beer turns heads at Chargers game in sleeveless golden crop top as Justin Herbert puts on clinical performance vs. Broncos

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:51 GMT
Herbert is undefeated since he started dating Madison Beer - Source: Getty
Herbert is undefeated since he started dating Madison Beer - Source: Getty

Justin Herbert won his third game of the 2025 season, and Madison Beer was there to support him in an important home game. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is reportedly dating the singer, as they've been spotted together multiple times in recent weeks.

This has been a fantastic start to the season for the franchise. It's their first 3-0 start since 2002, when Drew Brees was still their starting quarterback. More impressive is the fact that the Chargers won their first three games against AFC West rivals.

Beer was spotted at SoFi Stadium midway through the contest between the Chargers and the Denver Broncos. She was wearing a sleeveless golden crop top, and seemingly made a heart signal directed at the fans at some point:

For the third straight game, fans also referenced her impact on some of his performances, including Week 1 when the Chargers played in Brazil. There's no denying that this has been the best start to the season in his career. Apart from the 3-0 start, he has 860 passing yards, six touchdowns and only one interception.

The pair was also spotted recently walking together on a date, right after the quarterback returned from their Week 1 international game in Brazil:

Herbert leads the league in passing yards after three weeks

The Chargers quarterback is arguably the best passer in the league after the first three weeks. Apart from the excellent start to the season for his team, he has been playing at a high level, avoiding turnovers, completing many deep throws and also making intelligent decisions with the ball.

His impact has been massive, and as a result, the numbers put him at the top of the statistics. His 860 passing yards currently lead the league. He also has the 6th-highest average of yards per attempt at 8.0, trailing Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love and Jared Goff.

The Chargers last won the AFC West in 2009, when they were still based in San Diego. Since their move to Los Angeles in 2017, they have not played a single playoff game at home. The start of 2025 gives them hope of breaking those droughts. Could this be the effect of Madison Beer?

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
