Madison Beer turns heads at Chargers game in sleeveless golden crop top as Justin Herbert puts on clinical performance vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert won his third game of the 2025 season, and Madison Beer was there to support him in an important home game. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is reportedly dating the singer, as they've been spotted together multiple times in recent weeks.This has been a fantastic start to the season for the franchise. It's their first 3-0 start since 2002, when Drew Brees was still their starting quarterback. More impressive is the fact that the Chargers won their first three games against AFC West rivals.Beer was spotted at SoFi Stadium midway through the contest between the Chargers and the Denver Broncos. She was wearing a sleeveless golden crop top, and seemingly made a heart signal directed at the fans at some point:For the third straight game, fans also referenced her impact on some of his performances, including Week 1 when the Chargers played in Brazil. There's no denying that this has been the best start to the season in his career. Apart from the 3-0 start, he has 860 passing yards, six touchdowns and only one interception.The pair was also spotted recently walking together on a date, right after the quarterback returned from their Week 1 international game in Brazil:Herbert leads the league in passing yards after three weeksThe Chargers quarterback is arguably the best passer in the league after the first three weeks. Apart from the excellent start to the season for his team, he has been playing at a high level, avoiding turnovers, completing many deep throws and also making intelligent decisions with the ball.His impact has been massive, and as a result, the numbers put him at the top of the statistics. His 860 passing yards currently lead the league. He also has the 6th-highest average of yards per attempt at 8.0, trailing Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love and Jared Goff.The Chargers last won the AFC West in 2009, when they were still based in San Diego. Since their move to Los Angeles in 2017, they have not played a single playoff game at home. The start of 2025 gives them hope of breaking those droughts. Could this be the effect of Madison Beer?