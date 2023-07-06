Dolphins seems to be in vogue with NFL WAGs after Marissa Lawrence followed Brittany Mahomes in hanging out with the creatures.

Trevor Lawrence's wife posted pictures on her Instagram story, captioning them 'By far the coolest thing ever'. In one of the pictures, she could be seen sitting on a boat looking at a pod of dolphins swimming ahead of them. Another picture provided a picture of a couple of the animals in closeup, taken from above.

Screenshots courtesy Marissa Lawrence

Screenshots courtesy Marissa Lawrence

Will Marissa Lawrence face the same heat from fans and PETA as Brittany Mahomes did?

Swimming with the dolphins has become a contentious issue among NFL circles recently. Brittany Mahomes was widely panned by fans and PETA after she posted pictures of her swimming and kissing a dolphin. Writing for the animal rights organization, they said,

"We know you love companion animals. but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too... "These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



PETA told Brittany none of it was healthy for the dolphin ... adding, "These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."



"We hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too... "These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."

The reaction was sharp and swift given Brittany Mahomes was seen holding the animal in one picture and in another attempting to kiss it. While they did look adorable from one point of view, many fans and PETA countered that it is not good for a wild animal to be shackled to the will of human beings and it could also be dangerous for the person interacting.

So, far such a backlash has not followed Marissa Lawrence. One assumes that is because while she was swimming close to the dolphins, at no point did she post a photo directly interacting with them. If any photos like that emerge in the future, one can wonder what the reaction would be like from PETA, at least.

However, Brittany Mahomes has always been more likely to attract attention from NFL fans as there have been many previous instances when she has rubbed them the wrong way. There have been times when her actions have seemed unreasonable to many watchers.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Can’t take your tweets all dam football season", "Bet you didn't know that nobody cares" - NFL fans urge Brittany Mahomes to stop live tweeting Chiefs game dlvr.it/SYKPqx "Can’t take your tweets all dam football season", "Bet you didn't know that nobody cares" - NFL fans urge Brittany Mahomes to stop live tweeting Chiefs game dlvr.it/SYKPqx

One recent example involved her soliciting donations for a relative, who is starting out as a teacher. Given her and her husband's net worth, it seemed crass to ask more from the general public.

Marissa Lawrence, on the other hand, has maintained a far lower profile on social media than Patrick Mahomes' wife. Though if Trevor Lawrence were to become as successful as his counterpart with the Kansas City Chiefs, the equation might change.

