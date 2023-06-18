Deion Sanders recently revealed major news surrounding his health and it shocked the entire football world. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling took to Twitter to express his sorrow for the situation.

Earlier this week, Colorado head football coach Sanders announced that medical complication could lead to his foot being amputated. This heartbreaking news caught many off guard but Valdes-Scantling said that this is just part of the game.

On Twitter, the Chiefs wide receiver said that this is the ugly part of professional sports. Valdes-Scantling said that the injuries athletes face on the field, can have long lasting effects down the road. He said:

"The ugly side of the sports that people forget about. The injuries we gotta deal with when we go home. The life long effects, but y’all a push us to get back out there to soon, and our competitive nature doesn’t help. All around bad situation."

Valdes-Scantling's words show how much professional athletes put into their craft day in and day out. And, that even once they retire, the pain and injuries still exist.

What happened to Deion Sanders?

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was hired late last year to be the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The anticipation leading into his first season has been tremendous. But, now some serious health news for the coach has fans more concerned about his health then the upcoming season.

After years of foot injuries and pain throughout his playing career, he developed three femoral arterial blood clots. That led to him having his big toe and the second toe amputated in 2022. Blood clots also apparently are hereditary in his family.

While coaching at Jackson State, he used a motorized scooter to get around until he began using his foot again. However, the blood clots have apparently reappeared and he will need another surgery.

If this surgery isn't successful and doctors can't find a way to repair the damage, Sanders may need his left foot amputated. This obviously would be devastating for the former NFL and MLB star and something that doctors are hoping to avoid if at all possible.

