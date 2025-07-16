Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly captures daughter Hunter recreating Rams QB's iconic Super Bowl LVI moment

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Three years after the Rams' Super Bowl win, Matthew Stafford's daughter, Hunter, recreated an iconic moment of her father.

The quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford, shared the recreation on Tuesday on Instagram. The post featured two pictures. In the first photo, Hunter posed with a trophy in one hand and a tetra pack of juice in the other.

The second slide featured a picture of Matthew Stafford in the same pose, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in one hand, and a cigar and a soda can in the other. The photo was taken from the Rams locker room after winning the championship.

"Tyty➡️Daddy," Kelly captioned the post.

Kelly celebrated daughter Hunter's achievement almost a week after revealing plans to send her kids to "sleepaway camp" in Texas. In last week's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly shared her reaction to the tragic death of some kids in the Texas flood.

Talking about how the news was "so hard" on her, considering how she planned on sending her kids to the same city for the camp, Kelly said:

"We're sending our girls to sleepaway camp for the first time this year. They're so excited. I imagine those girls were so excited to get to go to this camp. For it to end like that is just so hard. I can't put my feet in these parents' shoes right now." [Timestamp: 3:46]

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly talks about using weed gummies for better parenting experience

Kelly Stafford has often shared the challenges of raising her four daughters, Chandler, Hunter, Tyler and Sawyer, on social media and her podcast. On the June 16 episode of "The Morning After," Kelly revealed she uses weed gummies to help manage the stresses of parenting

“Gummies are great," Kelly said (40:19). "I've said it on my podcast before. Sometimes, I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like a glass of wine. I feel a little guilty saying it, and it’s not like I do it every night. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Sh*t. It's been a long day."

In the same episode, Kelly also discussed the possibility of relocating from California after Matthew Stafford's retirement from the NFL.

