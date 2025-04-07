Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, enjoyed a romantic coffee date over the weekend. Kelly shared a glimpse from her date night on her Instagram stories. The two enjoyed a latte with custom art on it.

Kelly shared two pictures from her coffee date. In the first IG story, the Los Angeles Rams star can be seen taking a good look at the custom latte art. In the second IG story, Kelly gave a better look at the coffee art, featuring the quarterback on it.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly enjoys morning brew with Rams QB's custom latte art (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

The couple's coffee date came almost two days after the two celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Instead of doing something fancy, they celebrated by taking their daughters to a gymnastics competition.

During an episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly spoke in detail about choosing her kids' event over her marriage anniversary celebration. Kelly said:

"Really happy and proud that we're here I guess, but our life is different than 10 years ago where we had all the time. We don't have that time anymore. So we both didn't want to miss competitions to be honest."

Kelly had an option to send her kids to the competition with someone else. However, their "kids have worked really hard," and therefore, they wanted to be present for them at the event to show their support.

Talking about their anniversary, the couple was joined by Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, for their celebrations.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly pens down emotional tribute for QB on 10th anniversary

On Friday, Kelly celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with a special tribute to Matthew Stafford. Kelly penned down an emotional note via an Instagram post, attached with a handful of pictures with the Rams quarterback.

"10 years in, and my heart feels so full. Couldn’t imagine loving you more, but I know over the next decade, that’s exactly what’s gonna happen. Happy anniversary, John Matthew Stafford," Kelly wrote via her IG post.

Before celebrating their wedding anniversary, Kelly Stafford shared an inspirational note for her daughters on handling fame properly. Kelly's note came shortly after she revealed a heartbreaking incident with her daughter Hunter.

