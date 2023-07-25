Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly fumes over outrageous cancer claims: "Stop using me"

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly set some records straight about her health on her social media account.

The wife of the NFL star firmly rejected the claim that she has been battling cancer. She was angry that headlines painted her recent stomach issues as a sign of cancer.

Kelly Stafford expressed her anger and said that she was “infuriated” with the narrative that was going around her. The mother of four daughters wrote:

"There is a bunch circulating right now and want to reiterate that I DO NOT HAVE CANCER."

"If journalists actually took time to check facts these days, they would know this. I’m infuriated. Most the time I wouldn’t care what people wrote because it didn’t matter."

"THIS MATTERS."

"This matters because it takes away from the people who are fighting this horrible disease.. fighting to live another day, fighting to be there with the ones they love, fighting 24/7. So PLEASE send your prayers to them. I will reiterate it again, I do not have cancer and I have never had cancer."

"I’m so sorry again for the ones who are fighting. "🙏

"And to you so called journalists out there, be better."

"And stop using me as click bait because nfl camp is starting back "🙄

The 34-year-old podcast host shared a now-deleted tweet from a BroBible reporter with the headline:

“Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly thinks she might have Cancer again.”

Image Credit: Kelly Stafford's Instagram

As mentioned before, the rumors began to form when Kelly discussed having some medical tests done after experiencing back pain and stomach issues.

The wife of Matthew Stafford was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor in April 2019. However, she explained on her podcast, The Morning After, that she was diagnosed with a bad stomach bug.

Matthew Stafford’s wife underwent a 12-hour-long operation

Stafford had a benign tumor, an acoustic neuroma, in 2019. To remove the tumor, which was resting on her cranial nerves, she underwent an operation.

It was supposed to last for six hours, however, some complications took place, and the medical team had to extend the procedure.

