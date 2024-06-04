Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lauds Simone Biles for bagging ninth US gymnastics title

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lauds Simone Biles for bagging ninth US gymnastics title

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lauds Simone Biles for bagging ninth US gymnastics title

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 04, 2024 17:51 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford is showing her support for Simone Biles.

Simone Biles continues to show her dominance this past weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and received support from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly. Biles won her ninth U.S. title and will take part in her third U.S. Olympic trials in just a few weeks.

Kelly Stafford showed her support for Biles after she won her ninth title by re-sharing the news on her Instagram story.

"Boss," Kelly Stafford wrote in the story.
Kelly Stafford showed support for Simone Biles&#039; recent accomplishment. (via Kelly Stafford Instagram)
Kelly Stafford showed support for Simone Biles' recent accomplishment. (via Kelly Stafford Instagram)

The mother of four young daughters has shown her support for female athletes and women's sports in the past. In March 2023, she and her husband, Matthew Stafford, invested in the Angels F.C. soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. At the time of their investment, the couple stated that it was important to them that their daughters see the success of women's athletics.

also-read-trending Trending

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shows support for the U.S. title win

Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Owens faced backlash last year when he stated that he didn't know who his now-wife, Simone Biles, was when the couple first met. He also stated that he was the 'catch' in the relationship, which had fans of the Olympic champion spiraling.

During the weekend, Biles showcased her dominance at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, clinching her ninth national title. Jonathan Owens, her husband, was among the spectators, alongside her parents and siblings.

The defensive back was seen in the stands, taking notes of Simone Biles' scores in each event. He then shared how impressed he was with her accomplishment of winning all four.

"Every event!!!!! Just amazing!!!!"

It's likely that Owens will be able to attend the U.S. Olympic Trials which will begin on June 27, 2024. However, the likelihood of him attending the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is doubtful due to training camp kicking off the same week.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी