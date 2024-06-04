Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lauds Simone Biles for bagging ninth US gymnastics title

Simone Biles continues to show her dominance this past weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and received support from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly. Biles won her ninth U.S. title and will take part in her third U.S. Olympic trials in just a few weeks.

Kelly Stafford showed her support for Biles after she won her ninth title by re-sharing the news on her Instagram story.

"Boss," Kelly Stafford wrote in the story.

Kelly Stafford showed support for Simone Biles' recent accomplishment. (via Kelly Stafford Instagram)

The mother of four young daughters has shown her support for female athletes and women's sports in the past. In March 2023, she and her husband, Matthew Stafford, invested in the Angels F.C. soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. At the time of their investment, the couple stated that it was important to them that their daughters see the success of women's athletics.

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shows support for the U.S. title win

Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Owens faced backlash last year when he stated that he didn't know who his now-wife, Simone Biles, was when the couple first met. He also stated that he was the 'catch' in the relationship, which had fans of the Olympic champion spiraling.

During the weekend, Biles showcased her dominance at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, clinching her ninth national title. Jonathan Owens, her husband, was among the spectators, alongside her parents and siblings.

The defensive back was seen in the stands, taking notes of Simone Biles' scores in each event. He then shared how impressed he was with her accomplishment of winning all four.

"Every event!!!!! Just amazing!!!!"

It's likely that Owens will be able to attend the U.S. Olympic Trials which will begin on June 27, 2024. However, the likelihood of him attending the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is doubtful due to training camp kicking off the same week.