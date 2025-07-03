Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 1-word reaction to Rams dropping 'dawg' moments of QB

With the 2025 NFL season almost around the corner, Los Angeles Rams fans cannot wait to see their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, back on the field. On Wednesday, the Rams turned fans more excited with their Instagram reel featuring Stafford's "dawg" moments.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 1-word reaction to Rams QB's 'dawg' moments (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

The quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford, reshared the reel on her story, featuring her one-word reaction. Gushing over Stafford, Kelly wrote:

"Hot."

"That’s my dawg fr," Rams captioned the post.

After Matthew Stafford signed a $84 million contract with the Rams, fans have been eager to cheer on the quarterback in what is reportedly his final two seasons in the league. There was a massive buzz around Stafford's retirement earlier in the offseason, so much that even his wife confirmed his positive mindset towards it.

"Family's a lot to him and I do believe that there is part of him that is ready because of the fact that the girls are getting involved in things and he does not want to miss out on that," Kelly said on 'The Morning After' podcast in January. "And he's given his life to football."

Stafford would play for the Rams at least for the next two NFL seasons before considering retirement. Kelly Stafford also recently explored the possibility of her family's relocation from California following the quarterback's retirement.

Matthew Stafford shares his take on not having a son

Matthew Stafford shares four daughters with his wife, Kelly, and doesn't regret having no sons. According to Stafford, his son would have had a massive chip on his shoulder from an early age. The young child might not be able to have a "normal" childhood, something that Stafford didn't want for him.

That's one of the reasons why Matthew Stafford doesn't regret not having a son. The Rams quarterback talked about his opinion in detail on "The Morning After" podcast last month.

"I thought it would be extra challenging if we did have a boy," he said (Timestamp: 23:57). I’ve known what it’s like to have expectations since I was 15 years old or so, probably. I thank my lucky stars that I didn’t have that from six to 15. I was able to just be a kid who could throw a ball a little bit, was good at other sports, and had fun."

In another segment of the podcast, his wife opened up about her plans for pursuing a sport-centric career following the quarterback's retirement.

