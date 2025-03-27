Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares personal reason to celebrate Russell Wilson’s $10.5 million Giants signing

On Tuesday, Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with the New York Giants. The deal includes $10.5 million guaranteed. Apart from the fans and his wife Ciara, Wilson's signing has also attracted reactions from Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly.

Ad

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Wednesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly revealed a personal reason to celebrate Wilson's signing with the Giants. Kelly said that Wilson's signing will give her brother Chad Hall, the Giants' assistant quarterbacks coach, an opportunity to learn from the ex-Steelers star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Giants are signing Russell Wilson," Kelly said. "That's good. My brother will be in the room with him, and I think that'll be good. That's a veteran quarterback from whom my brother can learn. It'll be great. And you know, give guidance in whatever way he thinks he can." (33:00)

Ad

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shared the reality behind getting hosted by Tom Brady

Last month, Matthew Stafford took a family trip to Montana, and multiple publications reported that Tom Brady hosted the Rams quarterback at his Montana property. However, in the aforementioned podcast episode, Kelly claimed those headlines were false. If anything, the couple stayed at their own house in the city.

Ad

After Matthew Stafford re-signed with the Rams, he has been enjoying the offseason with his family. According to Kelly, the quarterback has been "living his dream" this offseason. In an episode of "The Morning After" podcast in February, Kelly said:

"He was playing golf at Augusta or in Augusta for the second time in two weeks. Yeah, he's, you know, living his dream right now, so that's good.”

Ad

In another episode of her podcast, Kelly said she has been "so glad" that the quarterback has decided to stay in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.