Kelly Stafford may not have been cheering on her husband, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, in Sunday's Super Bowl, but she did enjoy one moment. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, met businesswoman Martha Stewart in Allegiant Stadium after the game.

Stewart shared the photos of the meeting between her, Brittany and her one-year-old Bronze Mahomes. Her Instagram caption showed her excitement to meet a fellow Sports Illustrated model. Martha Stewart shocked everyone last year when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 82.

Mahomes announced last week that she will make her rookie debut in the 2024 Swimsuit edition.

"One Sports Illustrated swimsuit to another!" Stewart wrote.

Kelly Stafford saw the photo on Martha Stewart's Instagram and shared it on her own stories.

"Obsessed with this," Kelly wrote.

Martha Stewart was shown on the Allegiant Stadium video board during Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Kelly Stafford shows support for Brittany Mahomes' SI debut

Last week, Brittany Mahomes and Sports Illustrated announced that she would debut in the May 2024 Swimsuit issue for the publication's 60th anniversary edition. Mahomes received backlash from fans for deciding to pose for the magazine. However, she gained support from Kelly Stafford, who shared her support in an Instagram post last week.

Stafford defended Mahomes and other women who get a platform from their partner's career.

"These are just a few of the many women who I look up to ...," Kelly Stafford wrote. "The ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world.

"So, for those of you who are wondering if it’s appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is."

She continued by saying that women should be proud of themselves and continue creating change:

"Don’t be ashamed of how you received it, be grateful and use it. Use it to support your family, use it to give back, use it to create positive change, use it for good. Even if you misstep along the way, stay true to yourself and your values, and you will do more good than bad.

"I’m still reminding myself every day of this. It’s hard not to feel ashamed that what you have is because of someone you are married to, and I know Matthew gave me this platform, but I’ve used it to create a community.

"Through my podcast, which normalizes not being perfect.. not being a perfect spouse, mother, friend, human being.. and hoping women feel a little less pressure to be the 'perfect woman' as society stresses we must be. So, let’s keep lifting one another up. Tag a woman in the comments to let them know that they inspire you."

The sentimental post included a photo of Brittany Mahomes and other women Stafford looks up to.