Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacted to the bombshell decision that the Rams have decided to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 2025. The wide receiver was integral in Los Angeles' Super Bowl win three years back and was the quarterback's primary target for all these years. Lately, he has been sharing that responsibility with Puka Nacua but the veteran was a key part of Sean McVay's offense in their playoff run this season too.

There were rumors earlier in the regular season, when the Rams had a losing record and Cooper Kupp was just coming back from injury, that the veteran wideout might be traded to help the team build for the future. However, nothing came of that as Los Angeles went on a run to clinch the NFC West.

However, the Rams have now decided to bring those plans to fruition and look ahead. Matthew Stafford, if he stays with the Rams, will certainly miss him on the field but his wife Kelly indicated that their relationship went far beyond what happened on the turf. She posted pictures on Instagram story lamenting that Cooper Kupp won't remain in Los Angeles in 2025, posting a broken heart emoji on the wide receiver's announcement of the news.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot (Instagram story screenshot @kbstafford89)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She followed that up with a heartfelt message, writing:

"People don't understand what all you bring to the game... Beyond your insane talent. This one hurts."

Screenshot (Instagram story screenshot @kbstafford89)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's IG posts remind fans of Cooper Kupp's place in Rams' history

It wasn't surprising to see Kelly Stafford pen the heartfelt tribute to Cooper Kupp's departure, knowing how important the wide receiver has been to her husband's legacy. After being traded from the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford cemented his name among the pantheon of legendary Rams by winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Los Angeles.

Kupp won the triple crown that year by recording the most receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. He also won the Super Bowl MVP in their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and was especially crucial after an injury to Odell Beckham Jr. cut his appearance short in the title game.

Cooper Kupp will have suitors even though one can understand why the Rams are moving on from him. Matthew Stafford and his wife are hardly the only ones who are left stunned by the latest developments. But as he looks to begin anew with a different franchise, he will leave Los Angeles having cemented his status as a great.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.