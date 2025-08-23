Micah Parsons’ brother drops 4-word message as Jerry Jones gets spotted with Cowboys LB’s mother at preseason game vs. Falcons

While Micah Parsons continues to figure out his NFL future, his mom, Sherese, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones posed together for the camera. This viral moment was captured during the Cowboys' final preseason game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons' mom could be seen smiling while being surrounded by fans who took pictures of the moment. Sherese's second son, and Parsons' brother, Terrence, shared a four-word reaction to this viral photo amid the linebacker's troubled contract negotiations with the team.&quot;Jerry trying his hardest,&quot; Terrence wrote on X.On August 1, the linebacker requested a trade after weeks of failed negotiation attempts. On Thursday, Jerry Jones made an interesting revelation about the situation during an appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast.The Cowboys owner said they had reached out to Parsons with a lucrative offer. However, he blamed his agent, David Mulugheta, saying he was the reason they couldn't finalize a deal.Jones said that Mulugheta declined the offer they made to the linebacker after he was unsatisfied with the terms of the deal.&quot;When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Micah and I talked, and then we were gonna send it over the agent. We had our agreements on term, contract, guarantees, everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent, and the agent said, 'Don't bother, because we've got all that to negotiate. ...&quot;Former NFL star Ryan Clark shared a video on social media claiming that he talked to Mulugheta about Jones' comment. He revealed that Parsons' agent denied the accusations made against him.&quot;I just hit David Mulugheta, and I simply asked him. I said, 'Did you tell Jerry Jones to stick the contract up his a**?' .... he laughed, and he said, 'I've never used that phrase in my life. ...' This is false. This never happened. This is just another public way to make this situation, which is already ugly, even uglier,&quot; Clark said in his video.Micah Parsons drops cryptic post on social media hinting at Cowboys exitAmid the contract standoff, Micah Parsons hinted at the possibility of him leaving the franchise.On Thursday, insider Jordan Schultz shared a post on X that contained a TikTok edit that Micah Parsons made. In this clip, he shared photos of himself waving goodbye while wearing his Cowboys jersey.The 4-time Pro Bowler accompanied it with a sound byte of NBA legend Allen Iverson's motivational speech about being successful wherever he goes.Micah Parsons also removed all things related to Jerry Jones's team from his official X profile. Will the Cowboys be able to retain the linebacker or end up losing him ahead of the 2025 season?