Micah Parsons has recently been the victim of heavy crititcism on social media for his apparent front running with different teams during the NBA Playoffs. When the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Boston Celtics, he was spotted at one of the games wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. The team he was rooting for, the 76ers, were officially eliminated by the Celtics.

Now that the Celtics have advanced to take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, Micah Parson has apparently switched sides. He was spotted asking Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum for a jersey and was then seen wearing a Celtics jersey in the crowd. Even Tatum called out Parsons for wearing a 76ers jersey during the last round.

Here's what Tatum had to say:

"Last time I seen you, you had a Philly jersey on bro."

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon also joined in on criticizing Micah Parsons for his flip-flopping via his personal Twitter account:

"It's a fraud inside my city"

Parsons snapped back at Judon from his own peronal Twitter account:

"Wow!! You switched up like that?!! Matthew!! I neeed go see better vet leadership!! Don’t come to Dallas no more mf!!"

Judon is admittedly a huge fan of the Celtics as his Patriots share much of the same fan base. He may have been defending his team after Parsons was apparently rooting against them in favor of the 76ers. His rooting may be a bit of bad luck as the 76ers were eliminated and the Celtics just lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Heat.

Parsons' NBA fandom has been all over the place, as he's also publicly supported the Dallas Mavericks, who share a hometown with the Dallas Cowboys, as well as openly rooting for the Golden State Warriors at times as well. Judon apparently takes issue with Parsons being a Celtics bandwagoner.

Micah Parsons and Matthew Judon will face off during the 2023 NFL season

The timing of this Twitter beef between Micah Parsons and Matthew Judon omes at a pretty ideal time. The two will get the opportunity to settle their differences in a way when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. While this game is already a highly intriguing matchup, the added hype of two of the best pass rushers in the NFL going at each other just further increases the anticipation.

