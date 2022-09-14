“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff, let’s just stop" - Michael Irvin brutally shoots down idea of controversial QB joining Cowboys as Dak Prescott's replacement

Colin Kaepernick has been a free agent quarterback since 2016. For all intents and purposes, it seems like his NFL playing days are over. However, that doesn't stop NFL fans and analysts from tossing his name around whenever a team needs a quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys just lost Dak Prescott for several weeks due to a hand injury that has now been operated upon. Owner Jerry Jones believes Prescott could return in as little as four weeks, but that is a long shot.

In the meantime, the team predicted to be a contender is now without a quarterback and with many questions. In his absence, what can they do?

Many have tossed Kaepernick's name around, believing that he is worth a look while the Cowboys are without a clear path. Legendary Cowboy Michael Irvin doesn't want to hear that idea, though.

Irvin said on ESPN:

“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now. Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying.”

For Irvin, the idea of a quarterback who has been out of the league for five seasons playing better than a backup who knows the playbook and his offensive counterparts is ludicrous.

Cooper Rush may not be the best backup option in the league, but Irvin believes the Cowboys can get by with him while Prescott heals.

Are the Cowboys going to sign Colin Kaepernick?

The Cowboys don't seem likely to sign any quarterback or make any move for one. The season is still young, and they likely believe they can survive with Rush during the four weeks of Prescott's absence if the timeline given by Jones is to be believed.

It would be challenging to get someone off the street up to game speed and with any knowledge of the offense before that timeframe. Plus, the options aren't great.

The former 49er hasn't played in five seasons. Cam Newton looked average last year and hasn't been with a team all off-season. Jimmy Garoppolo has a no-trade clause, and the San Francisco 49ers may want to keep him if Trey Lance falters.

Other than that, the options aren't stellar, so the Cowboys will likely stand pat.

