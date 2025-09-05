"Michael Jordan got a lot of money on Dallas": NFL fans react as NBA legend attends Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener

Fans reacted as the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener on Thursday had a lot of interesting moments in the first half. However, with 4:44 minutes left in the third quarter, the game was delayed indefinitely because of bad weather.NBA legend Michael Jordan was one of the personalities who attended the game at Lincoln Financial Field. In a clip shared by the NFL, it showed the six-time NBA champion looking disappointed with the thunderstorm delaying the showdown between the Eagles and the Cowboys.Fans shared their reactions to Jordan waiting for the game to resume at Lincoln Financial Field.&quot;That man got a lot of money on Dallas,&quot; one tweeted.Quigs @quigsliamLINKthat man got a lot of money on DallasPFF Fantasy @PFF_FantasyLINK@NFL Weather delay, all day, MJ, i don’t care get AJ Brown targetsTy @Ty_metaxLINK@NFL Not even MJ can control the weatherTHE LORD - MAX BETS KING @LordSportsPicksLINK@NFL A man just wants to cash his bets, just like me 😄ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔩𝔶𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 💬😈 @JoaquinMQ7LINK@NFL Weather delay got you down? 😅 MJ would’ve dunked on that storm! You think Osaka channels that MJ energy? 🎾WickedAfterlife @WAServersLINK@NFL He is all over the place..was in NC for UNC game on Monday.According to a statement released by the National Weather Service, it warned the people of Philadelphia about the severe thunderstorm and advised them to take shelter indoors.&quot;Scattered showers and thunderestorms will impact the areas along and northwest of the I-95 corridor through about 8 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce brief strong wind gusts near 40mph and small hail. ... Remain alert for changing weather conditions through this evening. Seek shelters indoors if a thunderstorm threatens your area.&quot;In the first half of the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener, the visiting team took an early lead, thanks to Javonte Williams's rushing touchdown. However, Nick Sirianni's team quickly responded, with quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring a four-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.In the second quarter, Williams scored another touchdown but was once again matched by Hurts. Brandon Aubrey then scored a 41-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 14-17 lead, but Saquon Barkley's 10-yard rushing touchdown put the Eagles in the driver's seat.Aubrey scored another field goal before halftime to minimize the deficit to 21-20. However, before the delay, Jake Elliott scored a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, giving Nick Sirianni's team a 24-20 lead.Eagles star Jalen Carter ejected during first half of season opener against the CowboysApart from the back-and-forth scoring action, there was also some drama that unfolded during the first half of the game at Lincoln Financial Field.Before the first offensive play, Jalen Cartersmith-flames-jalen-carter-eagles-de-spits-dak-prescott-gets-ejected-first-snap-season-opener&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt; found himself in trouble for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.Officials penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected him from the game. With a key defensive player gone, the Eagles struggled to keep Brian Schottenheimer's offense in check. Apart from him, linebacker Nolan Smith also received a taunting penalty that resulted in the Cowboys taking the lead, thanks to Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard field goal in the second quarter.After their season opener, the Super Bowl LIX champions take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14.