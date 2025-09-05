  • home icon
"Michael Jordan got a lot of money on Dallas": NFL fans react as NBA legend attends Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 05, 2025 03:54 GMT
NFL fans react as NBA legend attends Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener
NFL fans react as NBA legend attends Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener

Fans reacted as the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener on Thursday had a lot of interesting moments in the first half. However, with 4:44 minutes left in the third quarter, the game was delayed indefinitely because of bad weather.

NBA legend Michael Jordan was one of the personalities who attended the game at Lincoln Financial Field. In a clip shared by the NFL, it showed the six-time NBA champion looking disappointed with the thunderstorm delaying the showdown between the Eagles and the Cowboys.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions to Jordan waiting for the game to resume at Lincoln Financial Field.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That man got a lot of money on Dallas," one tweeted.
According to a statement released by the National Weather Service, it warned the people of Philadelphia about the severe thunderstorm and advised them to take shelter indoors.

"Scattered showers and thunderestorms will impact the areas along and northwest of the I-95 corridor through about 8 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce brief strong wind gusts near 40mph and small hail. ... Remain alert for changing weather conditions through this evening. Seek shelters indoors if a thunderstorm threatens your area."
In the first half of the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener, the visiting team took an early lead, thanks to Javonte Williams's rushing touchdown. However, Nick Sirianni's team quickly responded, with quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring a four-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.

In the second quarter, Williams scored another touchdown but was once again matched by Hurts. Brandon Aubrey then scored a 41-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 14-17 lead, but Saquon Barkley's 10-yard rushing touchdown put the Eagles in the driver's seat.

Aubrey scored another field goal before halftime to minimize the deficit to 21-20. However, before the delay, Jake Elliott scored a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, giving Nick Sirianni's team a 24-20 lead.

Eagles star Jalen Carter ejected during first half of season opener against the Cowboys

Apart from the back-and-forth scoring action, there was also some drama that unfolded during the first half of the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before the first offensive play, Jalen Cartersmith-flames-jalen-carter-eagles-de-spits-dak-prescott-gets-ejected-first-snap-season-opener" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false"> found himself in trouble for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Officials penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected him from the game. With a key defensive player gone, the Eagles struggled to keep Brian Schottenheimer's offense in check. Apart from him, linebacker Nolan Smith also received a taunting penalty that resulted in the Cowboys taking the lead, thanks to Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard field goal in the second quarter.

After their season opener, the Super Bowl LIX champions take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14.

Edited by Bhargav
