“Mike Evans in HELL” - Bucs fans disappointed as franchise hands Julio Jones' jersey number to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason. The former NFL No. 1 overall pick is looking to become a full-time starter once again.

Mayfield will wear the No. 6 jersey, which previously belonged to veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, in Tampa. Last season, the quarterback wore No. 17 with the Rams for five games.

Tampa Bay fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Jones no longer wearing the No. 6 jersey:

Many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have said they prefer Kyle Trask to Baker Mayfield as the team's starter in 2023:

Mayfield started last season with the Carolina Panthers. The former Oklahoma Sooners star started four games for the Panthers before the team released him in December.

He began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, starting 59 of the team's 60 games over the course of four seasons. Baker Mayfield led the Browns into the postseason in the 2020 season.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield: "He has an excitement he brings toward the game"

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was with the New York Jets in the same role when Mayfield was taken first overall in the 2018 draft. Bowles met with Mayfield in 2018 as the Jets held the third overall pick that year.

Bowles spoke about the quarterback at the league meetings last month and how he will bring something different to the team.

Bowles said:

"You liked his moxie. You liked his leadership skills. You liked the way he could get out and throw on the run some. Guys naturally gravitate towards [Mayfield]. He has an excitement he brings toward the game. And he's hungry."

The former Browns star will compete with Trask for the starting job as Tampa Bay turns the page on the Tom Brady-era.

