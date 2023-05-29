Mike Florio hints at Tom Brady exploiting salary cap upon potential NFL return with Raiders

In a recent article on Pro Football Talk (PFT), NFL analyst Mike Florio raised eyebrows with his speculation about Tom Brady potentially exploiting the salary cap if he were to make a stunning return to the NFL, this time donning the silver and black of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Recent reports confirmed that the three-time MVP has inquired to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas franchise. While Raiders owner Mark Davis has given the deal the all-clear, the NFL is yet to confirm the move.

The league has never had a player-owner in the past, but if TB12's deal goes through, that could soon change. While there are several reasons why other teams would protest this, Florio added another vital point to the list.

Florio suggested that Brady's ownership arrangement with the Raiders could allow him to receive compensation beyond what he would earn as a player, thereby circumventing the league's salary cap:

"A concern comes from the question of what he would be paid as a player. He could, in theory, take the minimum in order to help the Raiders' cap situation, realizing other benefits from his ownership status. And even if he received something comparable to other high-end quarterbacks, his ownership arrangement becomes a way to give him even more than what he's getting—thereby circumventing the cap."

The idea of Brady exploiting the salary cap is not without precedent. Throughout his illustrious career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been praised for his ability to structure his contracts in ways that allow his team to maintain flexibility in managing the salary cap. By taking below-market deals or restructuring his contracts, TB12 has consistently provided his teams with additional cap space to sign other impact players.

However, the concept of Brady's ownership status with the Raiders potentially playing a role in enhancing his compensation raises the stakes. While Florio's comments may be speculative at this point, they shed light on an intriguing possibility.

Has Tom Brady completed his purchase of the Raiders?

Tom Brady recently retired from the NFL after winning the Super Bowl seven times as a quarterback. Now he's set his sights on winning a Lombardi Trophy as the owner of the Raiders.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star already has ties with the city thanks to his stake in the Las Vegas Aces. If all goes well, he will become just the third player in NFL history to own a stake in an active franchise.

As fans across the globe wait for an update, the prospect of TB12 taking over as owner of the Raiders could add another layer to his already legendary career.

