We all know how long it took for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson to come to terms on a new long-term contract. After over two years of negotiations, just before the NFL Draft, news filtered through that Jackson had signed on.

With the likes of Kyler Murray and then Jalen Hurts both signing new contracts before Jackson (both weren't fully guaranteed), something may have changed the latter's thinking when it came to his own contract.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has detailed exactly what it was that convinced Lamar Jackson to sign his deal with the Ravens...and it had something to do with Hurts.

Florio said via NFL on NBC:

“The Jalen Hurts contract woke up Lamar Jackson. It got him to realize I'm not getting Deshaun Watson's contract. Whatever argument I can make for the Deshaun Watson deal and you can make some strong arguments. I'm an MVP, he's not."

Lamar Jackson ready to improve on 2022 season

Now that his contract situation is sorted for the next five years, Jackson can now focus on his football and getting that elusive Lombardi trophy for the Ravens.

Prior to his injury last season, Lamar Jackson had the Ravens leading the AFC North division with an 8-4 record. Who knows what Baltimore's record would have been had Jackson remained healthy.

Now, with offensive upgrades in Odell Beckham Jr. and the newly drafted Zay Flowers to complement Mark Andrews and the dynamic running game, many have the Ravens at the top of the tree in the AFC next season.

With a stacked conference that includes the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars, Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers, it will be a tough playoff bracket to break into.

But now that Jackson will be under center, coupled with a stellar defense and an offense that had upgraded at wide receiver, the Ravens should expect to be in a tough fight for the division with the Bengals.

Once in the postseason (assuming they make it), Baltimore has all the tools to make it to the NFL's ultimate game.

