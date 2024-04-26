Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024: Full list of Vikings selections by rounds

The Minnesota Vikings have a clear, obvious mission in the 2024 NFL Draft: find themselves a new quarterback. The team lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons and acquired an extra first-round pick to move up in the recruitment, as they look to find a new leader for their future.

The Vikings were unlucky during the 2023 season. While they had an awful start, they were recovering perfectly before Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles injury. The team traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, but he was far below Cousins level. As a result, they missed a playoff spot.

Minnesota only had six picks during the 2023 draft, but they were able to grab two good players in wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. The focus this year, however, is clear: they need to get the quarterback position sorted, and nothing else matters more.

They had the 11th pick to start the draft, but with J.J. McCarthy falling off the board, they avoided any risks and traded up with the New York Jets to get the Michigan quarterback while keeping the 23rd pick, a massive win for them.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, this is the complete list of picks for the Minnesota Vikings:

Round 1, pick 10

Round 1, pick 23

Round 4, pick 108

Round 5, pick 167

Round 6, pick 177

Round 6, pick 203

Round 7, pick 230

Round 7, pick 232

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024: Round 1

Pick 10 - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy is being touted as a quarterback with instincts, but the truth is that you need to be a great player to make the cut in the NFL. He doesn't possess a strong arm, leaves the pocket way more than he should and his accuracy is inconsistent. He has a future in the league, but don't expect him to be a star.

The Vikings, however, still made a great pick here if you take a deep look into how they didn't give up their extra first-round pick and still walked away with a first-round quarterback.

Pick 17 - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Imagine being the Vikings. You're lucky enough that your trade for J.J. McCarthy only needs you to move up one round, but you also get an elite EDGE rusher for your team with the remaining first-round pick - one that you didn't expect to have. Turner is fundamentally sound, has a great first step and is smart with his alignments. That's an A pick.

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024: Round 4

Pick 108 - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

The Vikings returned to the state after having no picks on Friday and they got themselves a great player, as Jackson can operate whether out of press coverage or in zone coverage. He's not a speedy cornerback, which leaves him vulnerable to deep throws, but he can be a starter in the league.

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024: Round 6

Pick 177 - Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

Pick 203 - Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Rouse isn't expected to get a 53-man roster spot with his fundamentals lacking to adequately play the position. Reichard was a great kicker in college and will battle with John Parker Romo for the starter job, but he's the favorite.

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024: Round 7

Pick 230 - Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest

Pick 232 - Levi Drake Rodriguez, iDL, Texas A&M - Commerce

Both these guys aren't expected to make the 53-man roster, but Drake Rodriguez has a good chance of grabbing a practice squad spot due to his untapped potential; we'll see if the team has enough patience to develop him.