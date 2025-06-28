“Most clutch thing he's ever done”: NFL fans react as Dak Prescott sinks 65-foot putt to win golf match

Fans reacted as Dak Prescott, gearing up for his 10th season in the NFL, sunk a 65-foot putt on the golf course.

Amid his offseason preparations, Prescott took some time off from football as the quarterback spent a day of recreation playing golf at the Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.

In a video that went viral on social media, Dak Prescott showed off his talent with the club, draining a 65-foot putt to win the match, which surprised everyone on the golf course. Prescott was accompanied to the Country Club by his brother, Tad, Cowboys backup QB Will Grier and members of the YouTube channel Good Good Golf.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reactions to the Cowboys quarterback making the 65-foot putt.

"Most clutch thing he's ever done... By a large margin," one commented.

"He hasn't had a reason to celebrate like that in years!!!," another said.

"Hell of a shot, but when you play for Dallas, you have more than enough off season time to hone your golf game," one said sarcastically

"It's too bad that clutch never shows up in the NFL playoffs," another wrote.

"bruh celebrating like he made it to the playoffs lmaoo," one said.

"Dak, this lifelong Cowboys gives you 100% permission to pursue your dream to play on the PGA Tour," one commented.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to five playoff appearances, but they haven't competed in the Super Bowl. In September 2024, the quarterback agreed a four-year extension worth $240 million.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Prescott with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Last season, he led the team to a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Dak Prescott opens up about rehabilitation journey after season-ending injury

During the Cowboys' showdown against the Falcons in Week 9 last season, Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury. That resulted in him getting sidelined for the rest of the season, and one of the reasons why the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

While spending time on the golf course this week, the quarterback explained his rehabilitation journey and the process of regaining trust in his body.

"It should happen in rehab, you know what I mean," Prescott said. "I usually break mine in rehab and honestly, I mean it's not a good thing when you've been injured like I have encountered throughout my career, just different injuries, you really just grow to trust the surgery.

"If I had surgery, I had it for a reason, and I trust my rehab process, so like I don't really think about it once I've rehabbed, and the doc says you're good to go."

Expand Tweet

Prescott will look forward to a strong comeback this year as the Cowboys begin their 2025 campaign against the Eagles in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.