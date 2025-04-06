"Neither of them is dynamic" - Ex-Raiders GM gets blunt on Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders' potential before 2025 draft

Ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock gave a blunt assessment of Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart's projections. Both quarterbacks are projected first-round picks in this year's draft.

On Friday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Mike Mayock talked about Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart as draft prospects. He viewed the Ole Miss quarterback as a better prospect than Shedeur, but expreysome concerns about them not being 'dynamic' signal callers.

"Here's where I stand on this group. Jaxson Dart might go in the first just out of necessity. To your point I don't know where Shedeur is going right now," Mayock said. "You know, if Cleveland passes on him and he's sitting there with a bouquet of roses at No.3, the Giants have a head coach and a GM little bit on the hot seat. And if they take Shedeur, it doesn't make their team immediately better."

"So Jaxson Dart, could be played in the first round, he might not be. I look at him very similarly as I do to Shedeur. I think he's a little better athlete than Shedeur. But neither of them is dynamic." (TS-0:54 onwards)

Jaxson Dart's draft stock has been steadily climbing since the Scouting Combine. With a prospect grade of 6.17, he is viewed as a future starter after developing behind a veteran for a few years.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders' draft has been fluctuating over the past few weeks. Some experts project him as the second-best behind Cam Ward. However, others view him as a late first-rounder. Nevertheless, it is impossible to ignore his contributions for the Buffs on the field as an all-time FBS completion percentage record holder.

Trevor Sikkema believes Jaxson Dart could be drafted before Shedeur Sanders

While Cam Ward is highly touted as the No.1 overall pick to the Titans, Shedeur continues to juggle between the Browns and the Giants. But given the rise of Jaxson Dart's draft stock, could he become the second quarterback to be drafted this year before Shedeur?

On the Rich Eisen show, NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema did not ignore the possibility of the Ole Miss quarterback going before Coach Prime's son in the draft.

"I don't think it's impossible," Sikkema said. "I don't think it's likely, but in the sense of, 'Hey we're giving out hot takes.' I don't think that you at least have a chance for this one to be right....I have no idea where Jaxson Dart is going to go in this upcoming draft....I don't think, at this point, his craze is above Shedeur Sanders. I think Shedeur Sanders is going before Jaxson Dart, but it's not crazy to think that he would sneak into the first round."

The Colorado quarterback continues to be an interesting prospect to watch out for in this year's draft. It will be interesting to see which team decides to pick him up and polish him into a potential future NFL star.

