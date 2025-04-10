"Never liked him" - Micah Parsons' brother makes feelings clear on Quinn Ewers as QB gets linked to Cowboys before draft

Quinn Ewers was impressed as a quarterback in college for the Texas Longhorns. He decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for this year's draft. However, due to his inconsistent 2024 campaign, Ewers is not viewed as a top quarterback prospect.

There have been a lot of predictions about where Quinn Ewers could land in the draft. One of the teams that has been linked with the Longhorns quarterback are the Dallas Cowboys. However, Cowboys star Micah Parsons' brother is not in favor of the idea of the franchise drafting Ewers.

On X, Terrence Parsons Jr. commented on a post criticizing Quinn Ewers' play in college. Micah Parsons' brother criticized the quarterback, stating that he failed to utilize the talent he was surrounded with in Texas.

"Never liked Ewers fr always said he's playing around to much talent to not be successful"

The Dallas Cowboys already have Dak Prescott as their QB1 in the long run. Last year, they agreed a four-year extension worth $240 million, keeping him with the team till 2028. Furthermore, they brought in Joe Milton III as his backup this offseason.

However, ESPN's Ben Solak predicted that the Cowboys could invest in a quarterback in the later rounds of the draft. In his latest mock draft, Solek stated that Jerry Jones and his team could look to draft Quinn Ewers with the 211st overall pick.

"The No.1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, Ewers spent one season with Ohio State before transferring to Texas, his home state, to play for the Longhorns....The issue is that nothing else crystallized for Ewers over his time in college.

"He has a worrisome spray of poor accuracy to all three levels of the field, he struggles to throw receivers open against tight coverage, and he often doesn't seem to understand what defenses are doing to him.....Like most former five-star recruits, Ewers will almost certainly get drafted.....Dallas will feel like home to Ewers, and he could stick on the roster as a QB3 and fight for the backup job."

Former Jets scout believes Quinn Ewers is a first-round talent

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are projected as the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart's draft stock has also been climbing, with analysts and experts viewing him as the third-best QB prospect.

However, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes that Quinn Ewers should also be in the conversation as a first-round pick. On Monday, Kelly shared his first-round scouting report. He praised Ewers' passing game while projecting him to go anywhere between No.12 to No.20.

"People are sleeping on Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers is an extremely instinctive thrower, and he has an innate ability to attack the weakest spots in pass coverage. Shedeur who? Jaxson who?"

Ewers put up 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing during his three-season stint with the Texas Longhorns. He helped the team to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs last season.

