“He wanted to go to a different team” - NFL analyst calls Tom Brady's retirement a ploy to leave Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 19, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Tom Brady's odd six-week retirement has been just one period of time in a jam-packed year for the quarterback. Most assume it was a legitimate attempt to step away from the game forever. However, one NFL analyst isn't buying it. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio looked at the situation in hindsight.

Florio arrived at a new conclusion and essentially said that anyone who disagreed was not being objective and lacked common sense. He concluded that the six-week retirement was a disguised attempt to get with a new team:

“...As we get further removed from the retirement, I'd like to think that people with common sense and logic and an ability to be remotely objective, we're going to understand that... retirement was an effort to get away from the Buccaneers."
He continued, acknowledging that the conclusion will anger Buccaneers and Dolphins fans:

"I know that this really pisses off Buccaneers fans and, in turn, Dolphins fans because they're all in with Tua. But that's what it was. He wanted to go to a different team. And if he just hadn't signed the extension in '21, he would have been a free agent. And he could have gone to another team.“
Tom Brady's tumultuous 2022 offseason

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Since the game against the Los Angeles Rams concluded, Tom Brady's life has had more twists and turns than a Hollywood blockbuster. Just weeks after the playoff loss, the quarterback announced his retirement from football on social media.

Some speculated that Brady wasn't done just yet. Others took the quarterback at face value. However, the speculations turned out to be correct as the quarterback returned from retirement just six weeks later.

Soon after Brady called off his retirement, there were rumors that the quarterback had initially intended to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins and potentially join the team.

However, after Brian Flores' accusations of discrimination became public, the quarterback supposedly got cold feet on the idea. Upon choosing to hold off on the Miami deal, he decided to return to the gridiron with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Soon after, it was announced that the quarterback was lined up to join FOX on a ten-year broadcasting deal that would see him call NFL games from the booth.

As it stands, the contract can begin once Brady has decided he's done with football. Will 2022 be the final year of his career, or will FOX be left waiting at the altar?

Edited by Piyush Bisht
