NFL analyst claims Tom Brady’s success comes from brainwashing himself

At this point, Tom Brady's success is a fact in the eyes of all but the most stubborn detractors. For over two decades, millions of fans, thousands of NFL pundits, and hundreds of NFL quarterbacks have wondered what the secret is behind the quarterback's success. One NFL analyst offered her take on the topic.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Joy Taylor gave her two cents about why the quarterback never relaxed after each Super Bowl. Here's how she put it:

"For certain organizations, expectations are fine. They're used to expectations. They thrive on expectations. They live up to expectations. The Patriots, every single year when Tom was there, were favored to win the championship, and yet somehow, they convinced us."

She continued, saying the quarterback and the team spun a narrative to make themselves and everyone believe they have no supporters or believers:

"They were like, 'We’re the underdog'–[they never convinced] me, but like they'll do that whole thing like, 'No, everybody doubts us.' It’s like, 'You’re the favorite to win the championship again for like the 10th year in a row,' like nobody else doubts you. No one doubts you... But they were able to spin that narrative and kind of absorb all of the hype of that."

After nearly a dozen Super Bowl appearances and seven wins, many have become resigned to the fact that the quarterback will always be on the path to the year's big game until the day he retires.

That said, Brady has already retired once. With his next Super Bowl victory, the quarterback will again enter uncharted territory. With another Super Bowl win, he would become the first starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after returning from retirement.

Tom Brady's retirement saga

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Most NFL players make an announcement and host a press conference after deciding to retire. However, the No. 12 took a different path. Initially, his retirement was announced with a simple social media post. That said, it got a lot more complicated just six weeks later.

Brady unretired amid rumors of his initial plan going awry. Initially, rumors argued that he was attempting to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. But Brian Flores' lawsuit ruined the appeal of that path.

Without a plan, he returned to the Buccaneers. It didn't end there. Brady soon inked a deal with FOX to call NFL games following his retirement.

When will that take place? Some say after the season, but others say multiple years down the line. Until then, rivals will be forced to wait patiently.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far