“The same dude” - NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho draws similarities between Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield 

Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jimmy Garoppolo are the three leading quarterbacks stealing the offseason spotlight. Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are waiting for new teams. Meanwhile, the Cardinals quarterback is waiting for a new contract. One NFL analyst sees two of the three quarterbacks as effective twins.

Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho outlined why Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray are NFL twins. Here's how he put it:

“When I look at Kyler and I look at Baker, truth be told, outside of the commercials and a few rushing statistics that when it comes down to playing quarterback don't actually impact that much. Kyler and Baker really the same dude. The first three seasons of ball, look at their overall records."

He went on, calling on doubters to look at the two players' stats:

"[Look at their stats] through the first three seasons of ball with passing touchdowns and interceptions. Through the first three seasons of ball, look at how many passing yards versus passing attempts through the first three seasons of ball. Look at how many passing yards, period, through the first three seasons of ball."

He continued his point, begging for opponents to see his side:

"Look at their passer rating. Now you tell me, can you notice a big difference and don't you dare tell me. Don't you dare tell [me] Baker Mayfield went to a better organization because we know that's a lie from the pits of hell.”

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray compared

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

In Baker Mayfield's first three seasons, the quarterback saw his best season in his third year. In 2020, the Cleveland Browns went 11-5 and made the playoffs. According to Pro Football Reference, that season, the quarterback threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also boasted a 95.9 quarterback rating.

Meanwhile, in Kyler Murray's first three seasons, the Cardinals saw the best from their quarterback in year three. In year three, the Cardinals also made the playoffs. In 2021, his third year in the NFL, the quarterback threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 14 starts.

While the overall total was lower than in 2020, he nearly reached the same touchdown total in two fewer games. He also had the best quarterback rating of his career at 100.6. Of course, both quarterbacks are at pressure points in their careers now.

The Cardinals quarterback is looking for a new contract while the Browns quarterback waits for a team to bite. Will both quarterbacks get their way before training camp begins around the end of July?

